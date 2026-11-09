Breaking: INEC Removes Over 1.6m Invalid Registrants From Nigeria's Voter Register
- INEC removed more than 1.6 million invalid registrants from Nigeria's voter register as part of a clean-up exercise
- The commission also struck off 876 voters who were confirmed dead after the preliminary register was displayed in October 2026
- INEC said a cleaned-up version of the voter register will be published on December 16, 2026, in line with electoral law
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scrubbed 1,608,660 invalid registrants from Nigeria's voter register.
The removal is part of an ongoing clean-up exercise that followed complaints, objections, and claims raised by the public after INEC displayed the preliminary voter register in October 2026.
As reported by Channels Television, the commission made the announcement on Monday, November 9, 2026.
Deceased voters also removed
Beyond the invalid registrants, the clean-up process led to the deletion of 876 voters who were confirmed dead. Their entries were removed after the commission verified the claims submitted during the public review window.
INEC said the display of the preliminary register was intended to allow citizens and civil society groups to flag errors, duplicates, and other irregularities, and that the submissions received during that period formed the basis of the current clean-up.
What comes next
The commission said it will publish the cleaned-up voter register on December 16, 2026, as required under Nigeria's electoral law. The updated register is expected to reflect all removals processed following the review of the complaints and objections received.
INEC has not indicated whether further removals could follow before the official publication date, but the commission described the exercise as ongoing.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng