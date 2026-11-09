INEC removed more than 1.6 million invalid registrants from Nigeria's voter register as part of a clean-up exercise

The commission also struck off 876 voters who were confirmed dead after the preliminary register was displayed in October 2026

INEC said a cleaned-up version of the voter register will be published on December 16, 2026, in line with electoral law

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scrubbed 1,608,660 invalid registrants from Nigeria's voter register.

The removal is part of an ongoing clean-up exercise that followed complaints, objections, and claims raised by the public after INEC displayed the preliminary voter register in October 2026.

As reported by Channels Television, the commission made the announcement on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Deceased voters also removed

Beyond the invalid registrants, the clean-up process led to the deletion of 876 voters who were confirmed dead. Their entries were removed after the commission verified the claims submitted during the public review window.

INEC said the display of the preliminary register was intended to allow citizens and civil society groups to flag errors, duplicates, and other irregularities, and that the submissions received during that period formed the basis of the current clean-up.

What comes next

The commission said it will publish the cleaned-up voter register on December 16, 2026, as required under Nigeria's electoral law. The updated register is expected to reflect all removals processed following the review of the complaints and objections received.

INEC has not indicated whether further removals could follow before the official publication date, but the commission described the exercise as ongoing.

Source: Legit.ng