Lionel Messi earned a record 18th appearance in the 2026 FIFPro Men's World 11, extending his lead over Cristiano Ronaldo

The 2026 selection was determined by votes from over 26,000 professional footballers across 75 countries, with Spain adding to its all-time record

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal also made history as the youngest player to earn two World 11 selections in the same award's history

Lionel Messi has set a new landmark in the history of the FIFPro Men's World 11, earning his 18th selection in 2026 and pulling three choices clear of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was not included this year.

The Inter Miami forward returns to the prestigious list for the first time since 2023, adding another chapter to a career that has consistently drawn recognition from fellow professionals around the world.

Lionel Messi has earned a record 18th appearance in the 2026 FIFPro Men's World 11, moving three selections clear of Cristiano Ronaldo, Photo by Megan Briggs

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo, by contrast, remains on 15 appearances after missing out on the 2026 edition.

The annual award, which FIFPro has run since 2005, is the only global football honour chosen entirely by active players.

This year's edition was decided by votes from 26,317 professionals across 75 countries.

Messi's historic 18th FIFPRO selection

Messi's latest inclusion confirms him as the most recognised player in the award's two-decade history.

His return to the World 11 after a two-year absence shows that, even at Inter Miami, the Argentine continues to earn the respect of his peers at the highest level.

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal also made history alongside Messi.

The winger became the first player ever to receive two World 11 selections before his 20th birthday, having also featured in last year's team.

As seen on FIFPRO's official website, Spain extended its position as the country with the most total selections in the award's history.

David Raya, Pau Cubarsi and Rodri all featured in the 2026 team, pushing Spain's overall men's tally to 53 appearances across all editions.

The full 2026 Men's World 11

The team brings together players from across Europe's leading clubs, plus Messi representing Major League Soccer.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya was named in goal, Livescore reports.

The back line consisted of Barcelona's Cubarsi alongside Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes.

The midfield was made up of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, Manchester City's Rodri and PSG's Vitinha. Rodri's inclusion is notable given the injury that kept him out for a large portion of last season.

Up front, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, Messi and Yamal filled the four attacking positions, with clubs from England, France, Spain and the United States all represented.

Messi and Ronaldo's long-running rivalry

The gap between Messi and Ronaldo in the FIFPro records has grown steadily in recent years.

With Ronaldo now on 15 selections and Messi on 18, the Argentine has opened up his clearest lead yet in one of the sport's most watched individual tallies.

The rivalry between the two has shaped discussions about the world's best footballer for nearly two decades.

While both players are in the final stages of their careers, Messi continues to add to his record haul, whereas Ronaldo has seen his FIFPro appearances stall.

Who is richer between Messi and Ronaldo

Legit.ng previously reported about Ronaldo and Messi’s net worth in 2026, including their earnings, business ventures and sources of wealth.

Ronaldo’s estimated fortune is $100 million ahead of Messi’s, largely thanks to his reported $200 million-a-year Al-Nassr deal. But Messi earns slightly more from commercial activities, showing how the two football icons have taken different paths to building their wealth.

Source: Legit.ng