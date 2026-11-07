The US Secret Service arrested Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos near the White House on Thursday, November 5, after agents noticed him acting suspiciously in a car

Chrinos, a Venezuelan national who entered the US illegally in 2024, told agents that voices in his head directed him to Washington, D.C

Agents found a rifle, two handguns, and dozens of rounds of ammunition inside the vehicle, which had been reported stolen

Washington, D.C., United States - The US Secret Service arrested a Venezuelan man outside the White House on Thursday, November 5, after he allegedly told agents that voices in his head were instructing him to travel to Washington, D.C. and kill President Donald Trump.

The Department of Homeland Security identified the suspect as Ronny Yordrix Guanipa Chrinos, a Venezuelan national who entered the United States illegally in 2024, according to CNN. Agents spotted him behaving suspiciously while seated in a vehicle parked alongside the White House and moved in to confront him.

US Secret Service agents arrest a Venezuelan man near the White House after he allegedly threatened to kill Donald Trump. Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP

Source: Getty Images

During the encounter, Chrinos told agents he had been directed by voices in his head to come to the capital and assassinate the president. Agents subsequently discovered that the car he was driving had been reported stolen, and Chrinos admitted to carrying weapons inside the vehicle.

Trump: Weapons Found in Stolen Vehicle

A search of the car turned up a rifle, two handguns, and dozens of rounds of ammunition. Chrinos was charged on multiple firearms counts, as well as unauthorised use of a vehicle and receiving stolen property. He is currently in the custody of the US Marshals Service.

US Secret Service Director Sean Curran said the arrest illustrated the nature of the security environment his agents operate in daily.

"This is the latest example of Secret Service personnel relying on extensive training and experience to de-escalate a volatile situation that posed an imminent threat to our protectees and other Americans," Curran said in a statement.

"This incident reflects the heightened threat environment in which we operate, as well as the continued number of armed individuals who are drawn to the White House complex."

Pattern of Incidents at the White House

Secret Service officials noted that the White House has recorded a significant rise in incidents connected to mental health in recent times. Officials say the White House and the presidency tend to serve as a symbolic focus for individuals experiencing such conditions.

In May, Secret Service officers shot and killed a man with a documented history of mental health issues after he opened fire near a security checkpoint at the White House complex.

The White House in Washington, D.C., where the US Secret Service arrested a Venezuelan man over an alleged threat against President Trump. Photo: Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP, Kevin Carter

Source: Getty Images

Iran Official Behind Alleged Plot to Assassinate Trump Killed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pete Hegseth, the United States (US) defence secretary, on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, said the leader behind an alleged plot to assassinate President Trump had been killed.

The announcement of the unnamed ‌Iranian official's killing came during an operational update of the ongoing war with Iran at the Pentagon.

Hegseth touted the killing, which he said took place on Tuesday, March 3, even as he stressed ​the Iranian official was not the initial focus of the war.

Source: Legit.ng