Seyi Makinde, the Allied Peoples Movement presidential candidate, visited Angwan Rukuba in Jos North on Sunday to commiserate with families who lost loved ones in the March 29 massacre

Makinde met Mrs Favour Ayuba, mother of slain victim Promise Gideon Ayuba, whose emotional mourning video attracted national attention after the attack

The visit formed part of Makinde's wider political engagements in Plateau State ahead of the 2027 general election, including church visits and campaign activities

Angwan Rukuba, Plateau state - Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate Seyi Makinde has told residents of Angwan Rukuba in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State to hold on to hope, assuring the community that grieving families are not alone following the Palm Sunday massacre that killed 33 people on March 29, 2026.

Makinde made the appeal on Sunday, November 8, during a condolence visit to the community, according to an X post by Serah Ibrahim.

Seyi Makinde visits Angwan Rukuba in Jos North, Plateau State, to commiserate with families of victims killed in the March 29 attack. Photo credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the APM presidential candidate met with residents at the residence of the Mai Angwa and acknowledged the killings as a national tragedy rather than a local concern.

"I am here to sympathise with you over your pain and loss, both as a Nigerian and as a parent. We are praying that things like this do not happen again. Do not give up on Nigeria. The Bible says that weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning. You are not alone; we are here to commiserate with you. Many Nigerians are deeply saddened by what took place," Makinde said.

Makinde Meets the Ayuba Family

A key part of the visit was Makinde's condolence call on the family of Promise Gideon Ayuba, one of the 33 victims killed in the attack. His mother, Mrs Favour Ayuba, received the APM candidate and offered prayers for him during the encounter.

Mrs Ayuba had earlier drawn national attention after a video circulated showing her mourning her son and placing a cutlass in his coffin as a demand for justice. She was also among the relatives who shared their experiences when former Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby visited Plateau State in September.

How the Angwan Rukuba Attack Unfolded

Armed men on motorcycles invaded the Gari Ya Waye area of the community on the evening of March 29, moving through the neighbourhood, shooting residents inside homes and shops. The initial death toll of over 20 rose to 28 by the following morning, and the Plateau State Government confirmed on April 7 that 33 people had died. The confirmation came from Chief of Staff Jeremiah Satmark, who represented Governor Caleb Mutfwang at a funeral service held at an ECWA church in Angwan Rukuba.

Makinde also addressed the security pillar of his Reset Nigeria Agenda during the visit, saying the protection of lives must be a non-negotiable priority for any government and that no community should face attacks without adequate state support.

Makinde's Church Visits in Jos

Earlier on Sunday, Makinde attended a service at the headquarters of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Jos, where he urged Christians to participate actively in politics ahead of 2027. He subsequently visited the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Plateau Church, calling on members to pray for the country and for wise leadership choices in the coming election.

The Plateau engagements followed the formal launch of the APM presidential campaign in Bauchi State on Saturday, November 7. The party's Plateau state rally is scheduled for Rayfield Park, Jos, on Monday, November 9.

Source: Legit.ng