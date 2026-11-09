Dada Olusegun, President Bola Tinubu's special assistant on social media, cited three loopholes in Professor Pearse's claims about the president's Chicago State University degree

Olusegun pointed out that Pearse only joined CSU in 1985, six years after Tinubu had already left the institution in 1979

The presidential aide also challenged Pearse's academic background and his invocation of the ICC over what is a certificate dispute

Dada Olusegun, special assistant to President Bola Tinubu on social media, has publicly challenged Professor Adetokunbo Pearse's claims that the president never attended or graduated from Chicago State University (CSU), identifying what he described as three fatal loopholes in the professor's argument.

Olusegun made the claims on his X account on Monday, November 9.

The presidency reacts to Professor Adetokunbo Pearse's claims about Bola Tinubu's CSU certificate Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Pearse's academic background under scrutiny

The first point Olusegun raised concerned Pearse's area of expertise. He noted that the professor holds a PhD in Linguistics and taught English and Literature, and questioned how that background could qualify him to direct or supervise an Accounting and Business Administration programme, which was Tinubu's field of study at CSU.

His second challenge targeted Pearse's suggestion that the International Criminal Court (ICC) could prosecute certificate controversies. Olusegun argued that the ICC does not have jurisdiction over such matters and said anyone predicting jail terms based on that premise does not understand the court's basic mandate.

The third point addressed Pearse's claim to knowledge of CSU's student records. Olusegun said that teaching at a university for five years does not grant a lecturer access to its entire student database, and that any verification of a student's records must go through the institution itself.

The timeline that undermines the claim

Beyond the three points, Olusegun highlighted what he called the most damaging inconsistency in Pearse's position. By Pearse's own admission, he taught at CSU only between 1985 and 1990. President Tinubu, however, had already graduated and left the university in 1979, a full six years before Pearse set foot on campus.

Olusegun concluded his post with the remark: "Facts are always scary to con-artists!"

See the full statement from the presidency on X here:

APC faults online polls on 2027 elections

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC urged party supporters to disregard a recent online opinion poll on the 2027 elections.

The APC said it recognises the place of online opinion polls in the democratic process but described them as "largely elitist exercises that do not necessarily reflect realities at the grassroots".

Source: Legit.ng