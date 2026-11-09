Funke Akindele attended the opening of Priscilla's fashion store and led a powerful prayer session over the young woman

The actress prayed in both Yoruba and English, covering Priscilla's marriage, children, and business with blessings

A video of the moment surfaced online on Monday, November 9, 2026, drawing warm reactions from fans

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has set social media buzzing after a video of her praying passionately over a young woman named Priscilla went viral.

The clip, which began circulating on Monday, 9 November 2026, was recorded at the opening of Priscilla's new one-stop fashion store.

Funke Akindele seen at the opening of Priscilla's new store as she prays heavily on her and her marriage. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele/@itspriscy

Source: Instagram

Several of her mother's friends were present at the event, including Akindele, who took the moment to cover the store owner in prayer.

Funke Akindele's prayer for Priscilla

Speaking in a mix of Yoruba and English, the actress delivered a heartfelt blessing that touched on nearly every aspect of Priscilla's life.

She prayed over the young woman's marriage, children, business, and future, declaring protection over her lineage and her glory.

Funke Akindele shows off the gifts she got when she attended the opening ot Priscilla's new store. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

"The battle that pursued your father and mother and didn't meet them will not meet and overtake you. It is well with you. Your husband will not be taken away from you, your glory will not be taken away from you, you will be able to use your glory. Your marriage will not crash; your children will not be taken for another woman. You will not see evil. Evil pattern will not be your portion. I soak everything you lay your hands on with the blood of Jesus. It is well with you my daughter; go forth and prosper," Akindele said.

The video quickly gained traction online, with many admirers applauding the actress for her spiritual generosity and maternal warmth towards the young entrepreneur.

Here is the Instagram video of the actress and Prisicilla at her store opening:

Fans react to the video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans below:

@famousgirl237 wrote:

"One thing I know Lafunky about is… She will pray. Amen to all the prayers"

@nanaadwoantiriwaa reacted:

"Proud aunty Ameeeen"

@ahmed_idris899 commented:

"thank you Aunty funke we JP's love you."

@surprisemebyestheria said:

"Make aunty funke no pray ke ko possible that's one thing I so much admire about her"

@temmy_collections05 wrote:

"Amin yah Robbi Lafunky the real Queen"

@queenlove_collections shared:

"Omo see connection...my children will enjoy the connections i will build in Jesus name. Soft landing."

@ty_prais added:

"With all these heartfelt prayers, how would epe would not return to elepe of epeland"

Iyabo Ojo reacts to daughter's move

Legit.ng reported that fashion and digital media personality Priscilla Ojo confirmed her participation in the Medicaid Cancer Foundation's Walk Away Cancer 12.0 event, scheduled to take place in Abuja.

Priscilla would join other participants in a 5-kilometre walk aimed at promoting early cancer detection and raising awareness about the importance of accessible healthcare in Nigeria. Her involvement in the cancer awareness campaign attracted attention from her mother, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, who publicly reacted to the announcement on Instagram.

Iyabo Ojo's response sparked interest among fans, with many highlighting the importance of supporting initiatives that encourage cancer awareness and early detection.

Source: Legit.ng