Canada overtook the United States as the most searched relocation destination among Nigerians in the third quarter of 2026, according to a new report

The State of Japa 2026 Q3 report examined 1,645 relocation calculations conducted between July and September 2026 on one platform

The report also found that working remotely from Nigeria received the highest recommendation in relocation assessments during the period

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering migration.

Ottawa, Canada - Canada ranked as the most searched relocation destination among Nigerians in the third quarter of 2026, overtaking the United States.

The US dropped from first to fifth place, according to the State of Japa 2026 Q3 report published by Japa Calculator on Friday, October 30, 2026, and shared exclusively with Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 4.

Canada emerges Nigerians’ most searched relocation destination, while the United States dropped to fifth place in Q3 2026, a Japa Calculator report shows. Photo credit: @endyspy

Source: Twitter

The report analysed 1,645 relocation calculations carried out on the platform between July and September 2026. Canada captured 21% of those searches, with the United Kingdom in second place at 11%. Germany came third at 8%, Australia fourth at 7%, and the United States fifth at 7%, a sharp drop from the 17% it recorded in the previous quarter.

The report linked the shifting preferences to changes in visa policies and rising application fees in certain countries. Rwanda, Cape Verde and Ireland were identified as new entrants into the top 10 destinations researched during the quarter.

Lagos leads Nigerians’ 'japa' calculations

Lagos generated the largest share of calculations at 39%, followed by Edo, Ogun, the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) and Oyo. The most common professions entered by users were software engineers, nurses, students, teachers, electricians and product designers.

Japa Calculator recorded an 18% rise in calculations compared with the 1,393 logged between April and June 2026, and said the platform had processed 4,569 calculations in total since its launch, as of October 27, 2026.

Naira strength cuts 'japa' costs abroad

Despite immigration charges rising in some countries, the naira cost of relocating to 21 destinations fell by between 2% and 19% compared with a year earlier. Japa Calculator attributed this to the naira gaining ground against major foreign currencies: a dollar required 8% fewer naira than a year before, the pound sterling also required 8% fewer naira, and the euro required 11% fewer naira.

South Africa and Hungary were the cheapest destinations, each estimated at roughly ₦2.8 million, while Canada was the most expensive at about ₦22.1 million, down from ₦24.1 million the previous year. The platform cautioned, however, that lower naira figures did not mean relocation had become cheaper in foreign currency terms, since some charges had actually gone up.

Among the notable policy changes covered in the report, Australia raised its skilled independent visa application charge from A$4,910 to A$6,135 from July 1, 2026, an increase of about 25%, and its student visa charge from A$2,000 to A$2,500. Sweden lifted its minimum monthly salary requirement for foreign workers to SEK 34,470 from June 16, 2026. Hungary stopped accepting new guest-worker residence permit applications for all nationalities from June 6, 2026.

On the United States, the report noted that routine visa services in Nigeria were restricted to Lagos from August 1, 2026, affecting immigrant visas and certain non-immigrant categories, though work visas such as the H-1B were not included.

Japa Calculator outlines the expenses included in its estimates of relocation costs for Nigerians moving abroad. Photo credit: FAAN

Source: Facebook

Interestingly, working remotely from Nigeria was the most recommended outcome on the platform, accounting for 53% of assessments, while staying in Nigeria accounted for 31% and moving abroad received 15%. The average Japa Score for the quarter was 51 out of 100.

Japa Calculator described itself as a free decision-support tool designed to help Nigerians weigh the options of relocating, staying or working remotely. The platform said its relocation cost estimates covered visa and government charges, proof-of-funds requirements, a one-way flight from Lagos and three months' rent at each destination. Figures were verified against official sources between October 6 and October 8, 2026, with naira estimates based on exchange rates as of October 27.

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Bwala: Japa doesn't guarantee prosperity

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Bwala, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's special adviser on policy communication, said a Nigerian working in the United Kingdom (UK) and earning between £2,600 and £2,800 monthly could, in some respects, be worse off than someone earning N60,000 in Nigeria.

Bwala broke down the cost of living for Nigerian workers in the UK, saying the income was quickly eroded by expenses.

Source: Legit.ng