Nigerian rapper Olamide has spoken about his willingness to use traditional black soap, popularly known as Ose Dudu, if someone offers it to him

The YBNL boss made the statement at a private viewing of Ose Dudu, a new movie by his friend and actress Sotayo Gaga

Olamide defended Yoruba culture and tradition, insisting that African heritage should not be labelled diabolical

Nigerian rapper Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide, has shared his thoughts about traditional black soap, popularly called Ose Dudu, following its association with spiritual practices.

The music star made his position known during a private screening of Ose Dudu, a new movie produced by his friend and Nollywood actress Sotayo Gaga, on Tuesday, November 3.

Olamide says the use of Ose Dudu is not diabolical. Photos: @olamide/IG.

Source: Instagram

In a video from the event circulating online, Olamide defended Yoruba culture and explained why he would not hesitate to use the traditional soap if it were offered to him.

“Our culture and tradition is not diabolical and it is not to be demonised. And we're proud of who we are, where we're coming from and everything about our heritage, tradition and culture,” he said.

The rapper went on to identify strongly with his Yoruba roots, adding:

“I am Yoruba true and true. If you give me Black Soap, I will not hesitate to use.”

Olamide speaks about Yoruba culture

Ose Dudu, which translates to black soap, is a traditional African skincare product commonly associated with Yoruba heritage.

However, some versions prepared for specific spiritual purposes have also attracted controversy, with some people associating them with traditional rituals and practices

For the rapper, embracing his heritage is something he is proud of, rather than something to be ashamed of.

Watch the X video of Olamide speaking about Ose Dudu here:

Reactions trail Olamide's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@haywayya2 stated:

"No be dudu osun badoo dey talk about for here ooooooo . if you know you know."

@omoiya_ibeji101 wrote:

"That's my manchi over there legend? Mili father"

Olamide defends Yoruba culture and explained why he would not hesitate to use the traditional soap. Photo: @olamide/IG.

Source: Instagram

Olamide signs new artiste

Legit.ng recalls reporting when YBNL announced that their boss, Olamide, had signed a new artist for the record label.

Senth reacted to the announcement and described the legendary rapper as God-sent.

He noted that Olamide was sent into his life to save him from damnation. The new artist would join Fireboy DML and Asake, who are signed to YBNL, and hoped to have a glittering career like his senior colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng