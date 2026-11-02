Canada's immigration regulator is pausing all Express Entry draws from November 3 while it recalculates scores for every candidate in the pool under a new labour market scoring factor

New penalties for fraudulent immigration representation, reaching up to $1.5 million for repeat violations, came into force in late October 2026

Remote Area Border Crossing permits will expire on November 30, ending a system that allowed travellers to cross certain Canadian borders without reporting to a staffed post

November 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most significant months for Canadian immigration policy in years, with seven major changes affecting skilled workers, employers, travellers, and immigration applicants all arriving within weeks of each other.

The Canadian authority explained that some of the changes have been effective since October and moved to November while others were newly introduced rules for candidates, travellers and employers to fully understand.

Canada announces seven new immigration laws Photo Credit: @CitImmCanad

Source: Getty Images

New immigration levels plan 2027–2029 coming this month

The federal government is required under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to table a new three-year Immigration Levels Plan by November 1 each year, though parliamentary sitting days allow some flexibility. The incoming plan covering 2027 to 2029 will set Canada's first official permanent resident targets for 2029, confirm or adjust the existing annual target of 380,000 permanent residents, and provide fresh direction on temporary resident admissions. A specific release date has not been confirmed, but the government has indicated it will come during the fall 2026 parliamentary session.

Express entry draws paused as IRCC launches CRS recalculation

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada is suspending all Express Entry invitation rounds from November 3, 2026, while it recalculates the Comprehensive Ranking System score of every candidate in the pool. The pause follows the introduction of a new Labour Market Integration factor, the biggest structural change to the scoring system since Express Entry launched in 2015. The recalculation could take up to two weeks, meaning the next draw is unlikely before November 17. The new factor awards up to 150 points for single candidates and up to 140 points for those with a spouse or partner, based on Canadian work experience or a qualifying job offer in a high-wage occupation. Separately, Labour Market Impact Assessments will no longer be required for job offers used to claim CRS points from November 3.

New $1.5m immigration representative penalties

Administrative penalties for unauthorised or fraudulent immigration and citizenship representation took effect on October 28. Unauthorised paid representation carries a penalty of $5,000 per violation, while deliberate misrepresentation attracts $15,000 per instance. Cumulative penalties for repeat violations can reach $1.5 million. A public registry of penalised representatives is expected to launch in 2027. Applicants are advised to confirm that any representative they hire is registered with the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants or a Canadian law society.

New operating hours At 26 Canada–U.S. border crossings

The Canada Border Services Agency adjusted operating hours at 26 land border crossings in British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba from November 1, in line with those provinces adopting permanent daylight saving time. The revised hours apply until March 14, 2027. Travellers should check the CBSA office directory for updated schedules at their specific crossing.

Remote area border crossing permits expire November 30

Existing Remote Area Border Crossing permits will remain valid until 11:59 p.m. on November 30, 2026. From December 1, travellers entering Canada through remote areas of northern Ontario or from the Northwest Angle into southern Manitoba must report in person at a port of entry or use a designated telephone reporting facility.

Canada removes 90-day processing time limit for pending LMIA work permits

IRCC updated its instructions on October 28, removing the 90-day cap that previously limited how long officers could hold certain in-Canada work permit applications while waiting for a Labour Market Impact Assessment decision from Employment and Social Development Canada. Officers must now hold qualifying applications until a final LMIA decision is reached. Applicants whose current work permit expires within two weeks and whose employer has already filed a complete LMIA application may benefit from maintained status, allowing continued work authorisation during the wait.

Temporary immigration restrictions scheduled to end November 27

Temporary measures affecting foreign nationals whose last country of residence was the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan are set to expire on November 27, 2026. The restrictions cover the suspension of certain immigration documents and the postponement of final decisions on affected applications. The government may extend or revise the measures before the deadline, and affected applicants are advised to monitor IRCC notices closely as the date approaches.

Canada rolls out new immigration law Photo Credit: @CitImmCanada

Source: Twitter

Canada announces new categories of visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has opened public consultations on proposed changes to Express Entry category-based selection for 2027, in a move that could significantly alter the permanent residence pathway for skilled workers globally.

The consultation period opened on August 4, 2026, and closes on September 1, giving stakeholders less than a month to submit input that could shape how Canada selects economic immigrants next year.

Source: Legit.ng