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Monday, November 9, Declared Public Holiday: Government Gives Reason
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Monday, November 9, Declared Public Holiday: Government Gives Reason

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • The Tamil Nadu government announced a public holiday on Monday, November 9, 2026, covering all state offices and schools
  • The decision followed joint requests from government employees, teachers, parents, and student unions ahead of Diwali on November 8
  • The state named Saturday, November 28, 2026, as a compensatory working day to cover the operational gap

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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Tamil Nadu, India - The Tamil Nadu government has declared Monday, November 9, 2026, a public holiday across all state government offices, public sector undertakings, schools, colleges, and higher institutions of learning.

As reported by Jagranjosh, the announcement came after multiple associations, including government employees' unions, teachers' federations, parent-teacher committees, and student bodies, submitted requests asking for additional time to travel home for Diwali, which falls on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

The Tamil Nadu government has declared Monday, November 9, 2026, a public holiday for state government offices, public sector undertakings, schools, colleges and higher educational institutions.
Tamil Nadu, a southern state of India, declares November 9, 2026, a public holiday for government offices, schools and higher institutions. Photo credit: @KIITUniversity
Source: Twitter

The Times of India also reported the update concerning the November 9 holiday.

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With the festival landing on a weekend, many government workers and students who live away from their hometowns would have faced significant transport difficulties returning in time for work and classes on Monday.

The extra day off gives residents across Tamil Nadu the opportunity to spend more time with family during the Diwali period without the pressure of an early Monday return.

Holiday schedule and operating details

Below is the complete school holiday schedule and relevant details:

Parameter

Official Notification Detail

Declared Holiday

Monday, November 9, 2026

Occasion/Purpose

Post-Diwali festive travel concession

Institutions Covered

Government offices, PSUs, schools, colleges, and higher educational institutes

Compensatory Working Day

Saturday, November 28, 2026 (4th Saturday)

Banking Sector Status

Regular operations continue (not notified under Negotiable Instruments Act)

Essential Services

District treasuries and sub-treasuries operate with skeleton staff

Compensatory working day set for November 28

To prevent any backlog in government operations or loss of academic hours, the state government has designated Saturday, November 28, 2026, as a full compensatory working day for all concerned offices and educational institutions. The circular makes clear that this applies to administrative departments as well as schools and colleges.

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District administrations have been directed to put the necessary logistical arrangements in place, while school boards and university managements have already begun notifying staff and students about the changes to the calendar.

The closure on November 9 and the corresponding working Saturday on November 28 affect government offices, public sector organisations, and all educational institutions across Tamil Nadu.

See a post on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the coming public holiday in the Indian state below:

Read more on public holidays

Workers to enjoy holiday in Rwanda

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rwanda declared a public holiday to mark Umuganura Day, a national harvest festival with roots stretching back to pre-colonial times.

Umuganura is a festival that gives thanks to God and ancestors for the bounty of the land and marks the collective effort of communities in cultivating it.

The announcement concerning the work-free day, which came from the Ministry of Public Service and Labour, applies to workers across all sectors, both public and private.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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