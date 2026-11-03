Monday, November 9, Declared Public Holiday: Government Gives Reason
- The Tamil Nadu government announced a public holiday on Monday, November 9, 2026, covering all state offices and schools
- The decision followed joint requests from government employees, teachers, parents, and student unions ahead of Diwali on November 8
- The state named Saturday, November 28, 2026, as a compensatory working day to cover the operational gap
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.
Tamil Nadu, India - The Tamil Nadu government has declared Monday, November 9, 2026, a public holiday across all state government offices, public sector undertakings, schools, colleges, and higher institutions of learning.
As reported by Jagranjosh, the announcement came after multiple associations, including government employees' unions, teachers' federations, parent-teacher committees, and student bodies, submitted requests asking for additional time to travel home for Diwali, which falls on Sunday, November 8, 2026.
The Times of India also reported the update concerning the November 9 holiday.
With the festival landing on a weekend, many government workers and students who live away from their hometowns would have faced significant transport difficulties returning in time for work and classes on Monday.
The extra day off gives residents across Tamil Nadu the opportunity to spend more time with family during the Diwali period without the pressure of an early Monday return.
Holiday schedule and operating details
Below is the complete school holiday schedule and relevant details:
Parameter
Official Notification Detail
Declared Holiday
Monday, November 9, 2026
Occasion/Purpose
Post-Diwali festive travel concession
Institutions Covered
Government offices, PSUs, schools, colleges, and higher educational institutes
Compensatory Working Day
Saturday, November 28, 2026 (4th Saturday)
Banking Sector Status
Regular operations continue (not notified under Negotiable Instruments Act)
Essential Services
District treasuries and sub-treasuries operate with skeleton staff
Compensatory working day set for November 28
To prevent any backlog in government operations or loss of academic hours, the state government has designated Saturday, November 28, 2026, as a full compensatory working day for all concerned offices and educational institutions. The circular makes clear that this applies to administrative departments as well as schools and colleges.
District administrations have been directed to put the necessary logistical arrangements in place, while school boards and university managements have already begun notifying staff and students about the changes to the calendar.
The closure on November 9 and the corresponding working Saturday on November 28 affect government offices, public sector organisations, and all educational institutions across Tamil Nadu.
See a post on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the coming public holiday in the Indian state below:
Read more on public holidays
- FULL LIST: Public holidays to be observed in Nigeria
- Oyo, Ogun, 2 other states to declare public holiday in August 2026, full list, reason emerge
- Nigeria public holidays 2026: List of remaining work-free days emerges
Workers to enjoy holiday in Rwanda
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rwanda declared a public holiday to mark Umuganura Day, a national harvest festival with roots stretching back to pre-colonial times.
Umuganura is a festival that gives thanks to God and ancestors for the bounty of the land and marks the collective effort of communities in cultivating it.
The announcement concerning the work-free day, which came from the Ministry of Public Service and Labour, applies to workers across all sectors, both public and private.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.