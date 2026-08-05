The Australian Department of Home Affairs has published official guidelines on how citizenship ceremonies are organised across the country

Councils closest to new citizens are responsible for hosting the ceremonies, and attendees cannot choose where or when to attend

Approved foreigners can expect to receive an invitation letter some stated time before their scheduled ceremony date

The Australian Department of Home Affairs has published official guidelines detailing how citizenship ceremonies work, giving approved foreigners a clearer picture of what to expect before they are formally welcomed as Australian citizens.

According to the Australian government, citizenship ceremonies hold significant importance as formal occasions through which new citizens are welcomed into the broader Australian community.

Australia explains how long foreigners wait after a successful citizenship application. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

How Australian citizenship ceremonies are organised

Local government councils are responsible for organising the ceremonies, with the government noting that councils represent the arm of government that sits closest to new citizens and the communities they join.

The council assigned to a new citizen is determined entirely by their current residential address, meaning applicants have no say in selecting a preferred location or date for their ceremony.

Invitations are sent out roughly four weeks before the ceremony takes place. The letter can come either from the relevant local council or directly from the Department of Home Affairs, depending on the arrangements in place for that particular area.

What approved foreigners should know

The guidelines make clear that attendance at a council-hosted ceremony is not a matter of personal preference. Once an applicant's residential address is confirmed, the system automatically determines which council ceremony they will attend. This removes the possibility of choosing a more convenient venue or scheduling the event around personal plans.

For anyone navigating the final stages of their Australian citizenship journey, understanding these logistics in advance can help manage expectations around timing, particularly given that the invitation itself arrives only about a month before the event.

Australia lists 5 medical tests for foreigners

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Australia's government published the medical requirements foreigners must meet before their work or study visa applications can move forward.

The list includes tests that target specific health conditions, with applicants required to complete all of them before approval.

Source: Legit.ng