A Peterson Institute report warned that a Donald Trump administration rule on international students could slash up to $400 billion from annual US economic output

The new rule, issued in July and taking effect in September, replaces a longstanding open-ended stay policy with a fixed four-year limit for most international students

PIIE said foreign STEM graduates educated in the US patent inventions at four times the rate of typical college graduates

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 4 years of experience covering global affairs.

Washington, D.C., USA - A new Trump administration policy restricting how long international students can stay in the United States may cost the country's economy as much as $400 billion in yearly output, according to a report by the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE).

As reported on Wednesday, July 29, by The Punch, the rule, issued in July and set to take effect in September, scraps the longstanding "duration of status" arrangement, which allowed students to remain in the country for the full length of their studies without a fixed deadline. Under the replacement policy, most international students will receive a stay of up to four years, after which they must apply for an extension to continue studying or to remain for post-graduation work.

A PIIE report warns Donald Trump's new international student policy could cost the US economy up to $400 billion annually by reducing foreign enrolment. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

US rule threatens skilled graduates?

The new policy also gives US authorities more discretion over whether international graduates can extend their stay through the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, which permits graduates to work in fields related to their course of study. PIIE warned this could sharply reduce the number of highly skilled international graduates, particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, entering the US workforce.

The institute highlighted the scale of the contribution that foreign STEM graduates make to innovation in the US. "US-trained foreign STEM graduates patent inventions at four times the rate of typical college graduates and establish high-growth startups at six times the rate of US-born graduates," the report said.

Fewer students threaten US economy

PIIE modelled a scenario in which the US suffers a sustained one-third fall in annual international student enrolment. The findings were stark: "PIIE estimates that if the US experiences a sustained one-third decline in annual international student enrolment, the economy could lose between $200 billion and $400 billion in output each year, equivalent to roughly 0.7% to 1.3% of GDP."

Beyond those figures, the institute noted that higher education functions as a significant export industry for the United States, currently accounting for roughly five per cent of the country's services exports. A shrinking international student population would, it argued, reduce those export earnings while also slowing innovation, entrepreneurship and long-term productivity growth.

PIIE warns a drop in international student enrolment could cost the President Donald Trump-led US economy up to $400 billion a year. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

The Peterson Institute concluded that making the US a less attractive destination for international students risks lasting damage to the country's global competitiveness by narrowing the pipeline of skilled talent that underpins research and business creation.

The report was cited by the Economic Times on Wednesday, July 23, 2026.

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Source: Legit.ng