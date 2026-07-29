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Donald Trump's New International Student Rule Could Cost US Economy $400 Billion Yearly
US

Donald Trump's New International Student Rule Could Cost US Economy $400 Billion Yearly

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • A Peterson Institute report warned that a Donald Trump administration rule on international students could slash up to $400 billion from annual US economic output
  • The new rule, issued in July and taking effect in September, replaces a longstanding open-ended stay policy with a fixed four-year limit for most international students
  • PIIE said foreign STEM graduates educated in the US patent inventions at four times the rate of typical college graduates

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Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 4 years of experience covering global affairs.

Washington, D.C., USA - A new Trump administration policy restricting how long international students can stay in the United States may cost the country's economy as much as $400 billion in yearly output, according to a report by the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE).

As reported on Wednesday, July 29, by The Punch, the rule, issued in July and set to take effect in September, scraps the longstanding "duration of status" arrangement, which allowed students to remain in the country for the full length of their studies without a fixed deadline. Under the replacement policy, most international students will receive a stay of up to four years, after which they must apply for an extension to continue studying or to remain for post-graduation work.

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US President Donald Trump speaks as a report warns that his administration's new policy limiting international students' length of stay could reduce enrolment and cost the US economy up to $400 billion annually.
A PIIE report warns Donald Trump's new international student policy could cost the US economy up to $400 billion annually by reducing foreign enrolment. Photo credit: Getty
Source: Getty Images

US rule threatens skilled graduates?

The new policy also gives US authorities more discretion over whether international graduates can extend their stay through the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, which permits graduates to work in fields related to their course of study. PIIE warned this could sharply reduce the number of highly skilled international graduates, particularly in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, entering the US workforce.

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The institute highlighted the scale of the contribution that foreign STEM graduates make to innovation in the US. "US-trained foreign STEM graduates patent inventions at four times the rate of typical college graduates and establish high-growth startups at six times the rate of US-born graduates," the report said.

Fewer students threaten US economy

PIIE modelled a scenario in which the US suffers a sustained one-third fall in annual international student enrolment. The findings were stark: "PIIE estimates that if the US experiences a sustained one-third decline in annual international student enrolment, the economy could lose between $200 billion and $400 billion in output each year, equivalent to roughly 0.7% to 1.3% of GDP."

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Beyond those figures, the institute noted that higher education functions as a significant export industry for the United States, currently accounting for roughly five per cent of the country's services exports. A shrinking international student population would, it argued, reduce those export earnings while also slowing innovation, entrepreneurship and long-term productivity growth.

A Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) report estimates that a one-third drop in international student enrolment could cost the US economy between $200 billion and $400 billion annually.
PIIE warns a drop in international student enrolment could cost the President Donald Trump-led US economy up to $400 billion a year. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla
Source: Getty Images

The Peterson Institute concluded that making the US a less attractive destination for international students risks lasting damage to the country's global competitiveness by narrowing the pipeline of skilled talent that underpins research and business creation.

The report was cited by the Economic Times on Wednesday, July 23, 2026.

Read more on visa applications

US halts visa services August 1

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the US government will shut down routine visa processing at 25 diplomatic posts across Africa from Saturday, August 1, 2026, redirecting applicants to a network of 20 regional hubs under a major restructuring of America's consular operations on the continent.

The U.S. Department of State confirmed the changes, describing the move as the most significant reorganisation of U.S. visa operations in Africa in recent years. The overhaul covers all routine visa categories, including tourist, business, employment, family-based and immigrant visas.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.

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