US President Donald Trump announced plans to invite a teenage lifeguard to the White House to receive a high civilian honour

The 16-year-old reportedly rescued a drowning boy from heavy waves while bystanders looked on without intervening

Trump's son Eric shared the rescue video online, calling on his father to honour the teenager

US President Donald Trump has announced his intention to invite a 16-year-old lifeguard to the White House, along with the boy the teenager rescued, to present him with a high civilian honour.

Trump announced on Tuesday, July 28, in a post on his official X account, describing the teenager as "heroic" and saying he "deserves it."

Trump plans to honour a 16-year-old lifeguard after his heroic rescue of a drowning boy. Photo: EricTrump, Getty/Kevin Dietsch

Source: Twitter

"We're going to bring this heroic young man, and his family, into the White House with, perhaps, the boy he saved, to give him a High Civilian Honor. Very brave, he deserves it!" Trump wrote.

The announcement came after a video of the rescue began circulating widely on social media. In the footage, the young lifeguard is seen pulling a boy to safety through heavy, surging waves, while others nearby did not step in to help.

Eric Trump first shared the video

The story gained wider attention when Eric Trump, the president's son, reposted the video on Monday, July 27, calling on his father to recognise the teenager's bravery.

"Give this 16-year-old lifeguard the highest civilian honor. This is truly the best of America! Well done!" Eric Trump wrote in his post.

The video, originally sourced from a TikTok account, spread rapidly across platforms after Eric Trump's post, drawing widespread praise for the young lifeguard's quick action in what appeared to be a dangerous situation.

The high civilian honour Trump referenced is among the most prestigious recognitions the US government can bestow on a private citizen, typically awarded for acts of outstanding service or bravery outside of military duty.

Watch clip below:

Trump shares White House dinner shooting video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that US President Donald Trump released surveillance footage after a shooting disrupted the White House Correspondents' Dinner, praising Secret Service officers for quickly stopping the armed suspect.

Trump said the attacker breached a security checkpoint with multiple weapons and shot an officer at close range. He added that the officer survived because he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Source: Legit.ng