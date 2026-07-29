An Abuja High Court has ruled that Runtown remains bound by his 2016 recording agreement with Eric Many Limited

The court held that the singer breached several provisions of the contract and ordered him to fulfil outstanding obligations

Runtown was also directed to pay over ₦266 million, alongside damages and legal costs

Nigerian singer Douglas Jack Agu, popularly known as Runtown, has suffered a major legal setback after an Abuja High Court ruled that he remains bound by his 2016 recording agreement with Eric Many Limited.

The judgment, delivered by Justice O.A. Musa and contained in an enrolment order dated July 16, 2026, declared that the contract between the singer and the record label remains valid and has not been lawfully terminated.

An Abuja High Court rules that Runtown remains bound by his 2016 recording agreement with Eric Many Limited. Photos: Runtown.

Source: Instagram

Court finds Runtown breached agreement

According to the court, Runtown violated several terms of the recording deal after allegedly opting out of the label's management structure and allowing Sparrow Media, headed by Obianife Onyi Agu, also known as Jack Sparrow, to manage his bookings.

The court further held that the singer collaborated with foreign artistes on the songs Call Me and Weekend without properly notifying the label.

Justice Musa also ruled that Runtown breached the agreement when he attempted to register his professional names as trademarks despite assigning related licensing rights to Eric Many Limited under the contract.

Restrictions and financial penalties

In a significant order, the court restrained Runtown from recording music, performing at concerts, or engaging in commercial music activities outside Eric Many's management until he fulfils his contractual obligations.

The singer was also directed to deliver master recordings sufficient for one album to the label.

Beyond the performance obligations, the court ordered Runtown to pay ₦266,694,755.08 as outstanding investment and expenses yet to be recouped by the company.

Justice Musa additionally awarded ₦50 million as general damages and ₦3 million as the cost of the suit.

The judgment further stated that all awarded sums would attract 10 per cent annual post-judgment interest until fully paid.

Runtown was also directed to pay over ₦266 million, alongside damages and legal costs. Photo: Runtown.

Source: Instagram

Adut Akech hints at breakup with Runtown

Meanwhile, in 2021 Legit.ng reported that Sudanese-Australian model, Adut Akech, and Runtown's relationship seemed to hit the rocks. The international supermodel satisfied the curiosity of her fans and followers on Instagram after treating them to a question-and-answer session.

One follower was quick to ask about the model’s relationship status, and she wasted no time in spilling the beans. Adut made it known that she was single and ready to mingle.

However, the actress added that she was joking about the mingling part while reiterating the fact that she wasn’t in a relationship with anyone at the time.

Source: Legit.ng