The US Mission in Nigeria updates visa rules, stating restrictions are not permanent

Entry requirements may change based on global conditions and security needs

Nigerians express mixed reactions to the update on visa restrictions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The United States Mission in Nigeria has given a fresh update on visa rules, stating that restrictions are not permanent.

The US mission added that travel policies are subject to periodic review based on evolving global conditions and security needs.

According to the US mission, visa rules are part of a broader framework designed to ensure safe and orderly travel.

This is contained in a statement issued via its X handle @USinNigeria on Monday, March 30, 2026.

It explained that entry requirements are adjusted based on circumstances that change, ranging from security concerns to diplomatic developments.

“Visa restrictions are not permanent, and travel policies are subject to review. Strengthening security and information-sharing standards for screening, vetting, identity management, and immigration makes all of us collectively safer.”

Nigerians react to update on US visa restrictions

@chumez5

Visa rules can change. Trust and systems? That takes longer to rebuild. What’s the one thing that actually makes travel safer?

@Don_Sisqo

This statement simply means you are losing income and trying to bend your rational policies. But who gives a fvck with your pickle act?

@sonoaxra

Visa restrictions are also a bargaining chip.

@Iremidexxx

When will the ban be reviewed again? For those whose Visas were denied because of the ban, will they be considered after the ban for approval, or will they reapply again?

@Victor81224

Will the ban affect people with B1/B2?

@bbenjamenolotu

Looking forward to further positive reviews. God bless the USA.

@SwitchNigeriaNG

My spousal VISA application for my wife was just 10 months away, down from 24 months, for a decision to be made when the restrictions came into place. Our lives have been nearly upended by that, as she's in Nigeria and I'm in the US, not knowing when this will all be over.

@RanchoMedici

Please let the ban and restriction remain permanent. They have to stay and build their country. If everyone runs away, who will build the country?

@real_AEA

I paid the highest price because of Administrative processing in 2025, even when I had no intention of remaining in the US after my studies. I have often advocated for Nigerians not having the intentions not remaining in the US after their studies.

US expands social media checks on visa categories

United States to expand visa screening to include social media checks starting March 30, 2026.

The new US visa requirement mandates applicants to set their social media accounts to public for scrutiny.

The US State Department explains that additional visa categories are now subject to rigorous online presence reviews.

US announces suspension of certain visas issuance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States announced a partial suspension of visa issuance to Nigerians under a new security proclamation effective January 1, 2026.

The restrictions covered visitor, student, exchange and immigrant visa categories, with limited exemptions.

US authorities confirmed that visas issued before the effective date were not revoked.

Source: Legit.ng