United States to expand visa screening to include social media checks starting March 30, 2026

The new US visa requirement mandates applicants to set their social media accounts to public for scrutiny

The US State Department explains that additional visa categories are now subject to rigorous online presence reviews

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Washington, DC, United States - The United States has announced a plan to expand its visa screening process to include social media and online presence checks for additional visa categories.

The US State Department said the expansion will commence on Monday, March 30, 2026.

The American agency explained that the move will apply to applicants at US consulates abroad.

As reported by The Economic Times, the extension of the rule to more visa types signals a wider application of the same screening framework across US immigration channels.

US visa applicants are now expected to undergo a mandatory review of their online activity as part of the application process.

This new requirement affects applicants under visa categories including A-3, C-3 (domestic workers), G-5, H-3, H-4 dependents of H-3, K visas, Q, R, S, T, and U.

Under the new requirement, applicants must set their social media accounts to “public” for scrutiny.

The State Department will review social media content, activity, and other online presence as part of background checks.

The expanded checks are a build-up on an existing system already in place for student and exchange visas (F, M, J) since June 2025.

The H-1B and H-4 visas were among those already under social media screening since December 2025.

US Visa: 7 social media posts to avoid

Recall that there are no fewer than seven social media posts that could ruin people's United States visa applications.

This is based on the new US visa rules that require applicants to list all social media usernames used in the past five years.

US visa applicants are expected to submit their social media usernames when completing Form DS-160 and ensure their accounts are set to public.

Read more similar stories on US Visa application:

How to prepare social Media for US visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States introduced a new visa policy requiring applicants to undergo social media vetting, sparking widespread concern over digital footprints

Nigerian journalist Mayowa Tijani, a seasoned US traveller, has shared practical strategies to help applicants avoid rejection.

His advice depicted the importance of curating online content and using the policy to one's advantage.

Source: Legit.ng