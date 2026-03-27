US Expands Social Media Checks to More Visa Categories
- United States to expand visa screening to include social media checks starting March 30, 2026
- The new US visa requirement mandates applicants to set their social media accounts to public for scrutiny
- The US State Department explains that additional visa categories are now subject to rigorous online presence reviews
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Washington, DC, United States - The United States has announced a plan to expand its visa screening process to include social media and online presence checks for additional visa categories.
The US State Department said the expansion will commence on Monday, March 30, 2026.
The American agency explained that the move will apply to applicants at US consulates abroad.
As reported by The Economic Times, the extension of the rule to more visa types signals a wider application of the same screening framework across US immigration channels.
US visa applicants are now expected to undergo a mandatory review of their online activity as part of the application process.
This new requirement affects applicants under visa categories including A-3, C-3 (domestic workers), G-5, H-3, H-4 dependents of H-3, K visas, Q, R, S, T, and U.
Under the new requirement, applicants must set their social media accounts to “public” for scrutiny.
The State Department will review social media content, activity, and other online presence as part of background checks.
The expanded checks are a build-up on an existing system already in place for student and exchange visas (F, M, J) since June 2025.
The H-1B and H-4 visas were among those already under social media screening since December 2025.
US Visa: 7 social media posts to avoid
Recall that there are no fewer than seven social media posts that could ruin people's United States visa applications.
This is based on the new US visa rules that require applicants to list all social media usernames used in the past five years.
US visa applicants are expected to submit their social media usernames when completing Form DS-160 and ensure their accounts are set to public.
Read more similar stories on US Visa application:
- US Rolls Out Tough New Visa Rules with Mandatory 5-Year Social Media Checks
- Full List: Social Media Posts That Can Lead to Deportation in US and Revocation of Visa
- Man Denied US Visa 5 Times at Lagos Embassy Opens up, Describes How it Felt after Each Interview
- US Proposes Collecting Social Media Information of Visa Applicants, Gives Reason
- US Announces Suspension of Certain Visas Issuance to Nigerians
- US Freezes All Visa Processing for Nigeria, Morocco, 73 Other Countries, Reason, Full List Emerge
How to prepare social Media for US visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States introduced a new visa policy requiring applicants to undergo social media vetting, sparking widespread concern over digital footprints
Nigerian journalist Mayowa Tijani, a seasoned US traveller, has shared practical strategies to help applicants avoid rejection.
His advice depicted the importance of curating online content and using the policy to one's advantage.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.