US Announces Suspension of Certain Visas Issuance to Nigerians
Nigeria

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
  • The United States announced a partial suspension of visa issuance to Nigerians under a new security proclamation effective January 1, 2026
  • The restrictions covered visitor, student, exchange and immigrant visa categories, with limited exemptions
  • US authorities confirmed that visas issued before the effective date were not revoked

The United States has announced new visa restrictions affecting Nigerians as part of a broader immigration action tied to American national security.

The measure follows Presidential Proclamation 10998, which takes effect on January 1, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

US President Donald Trump expands travel ban and adds Nigeria
Donald Trump-led US government expands travel restrictions and adds Bola Tinubu-led Nigeria to the list of restricted countries. Photo credits: Chip Somodevilla, picture alliance
Source: Getty Images

Under the proclamation, the US Department of State said it will partially suspend visa issuance to nationals of Nigeria and 18 other countries. The policy applies to specific visa categories and forms part of a wider move that also includes full suspensions for nationals of other countries.

Nigeria listed under US partial visa suspension

For Nigerians, the suspension affects nonimmigrant B-1 and B -2 visitor visas, as well as F, M and J student and exchange visitor visas. All immigrant visa categories are also included, subject to limited exemptions outlined by US authorities.

The US government said the action is based on enhanced screening and vetting procedures aimed at protecting national security and public safety. Officials stated that the restrictions are designed to ensure that individuals granted visas do not pose security risks.

Despite the partial suspension, several categories of travellers remain exempt. Lawful Permanent Residents of the United States are not affected. Dual nationals applying with passports from countries not listed under the suspension may still be eligible for visas.

Other exemptions cover Special Immigrant Visas for certain US government employees, participants in major international sporting events, and specific humanitarian cases. Immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran are also excluded from the suspension.

Donald Trump expands travel ban, adding more countries and imposing new limits on others
Donald Trump expands the US travel ban and imposes new visa limits on others. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla
Source: Getty Images

What the US proclamation does not affect

The US Department of State clarified that the proclamation applies only to foreign nationals who are outside the United States on the effective date and who do not hold valid visas at that time. Nigerians and other affected nationals who already possess valid US visas as of January 1, 2026, will not have those visas revoked.

Officials confirmed that no visas issued before the effective date have been cancelled or withdrawn as a result of the proclamation. Holders of valid visas may continue to travel under existing rules.

US visa applications still allowed

Visa applicants from Nigeria may continue to submit applications and schedule interviews at US missions. However, the Department of State warned that applicants covered by the proclamation may ultimately be found ineligible for visa issuance or entry.

The policy also allows for case-by-case exemptions. The Secretary of State, in coordination with the Secretary of Homeland Security, may approve travel if it is deemed to serve US national interests. Similar discretion applies to cases involving critical interests of the Department of Justice.

The announcement is expected to draw attention in Nigeria, particularly among students, business travellers and families planning travel to the United States after the new rules take effect.

Trump expands travel ban

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump on Tuesday, December 16, signed a proclamation further restricting entry to the United States (US) for nationals from certain high-risk countries.

As reported by US Today, among the 15 additional countries newly subject to partial restrictions is Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

