Foreign nationals in the United States habe been warned that their social media activity could now play a decisive role in immigration outcomes

The Department of Homeland Security and the Department of State had introduced new screening and surveillance programmes targeting posts linked to antisemitic activity, terrorism, or behaviour deemed harmful to US foreign policy

Officials confirmed that these measures could lead to visa revocations, deportation proceedings, or refusal of admission into the country

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had begun screening social media accounts of foreign nationals when reviewing immigration benefits applications.

These applications included admission into the US and permanent resident status.

The screenings applied to:

F-1 students and F-2 dependents, J-1 and J-2 dependents, nonimmigrant visa categories such as H-1B, TN, and O-1, WB/WT (ESTA) travellers, those granted TPS or DACA status, applicants for affirmative immigration relief, lawful permanent residents (green card holders).

Officials stated that DHS is monitoring for activities deemed antisemitic, including harassment of Jewish people, support for antisemitic terrorism, violent ideologies, and organisations such as Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, and Ansar Allah (“the Houthis”). Enforcement actions reported in the media included refusal of admission, detention, and deportation proceedings.

US department of state visa revocation programme

Separately, the US Department of State (DOS) is running a surveillance programme called “Catch and Revoke”. This programme used AI-assisted reviews of tens of thousands of visa holders’ social media accounts to identify political activity or behaviour considered harmful to US foreign policy.

Visa revocations were carried out under DOS’s prudential revocation authority based on “suspected” ineligibility, including derogatory information from other agencies. Revocations extended beyond antisemitic activity to arrests or convictions for offences such as DUIs.

Foreign nationals reported receiving emails informing them of visa revocation and urging voluntary departure. The emails warned that remaining in the US could lead to arrest and deportation.

Officials clarified that visa revocation did not automatically affect lawful status, but in some cases it could serve as grounds for removal proceedings.

Recommendations for foreign nationals

Legal experts advised foreign nationals to be cautious with social media activity, including posts, reposts, and “likes”, as these could be misinterpreted by government officials. They also recommended reviewing electronic device content and seeking legal advice if arrests or convictions had occurred, even if pardoned or deferred.

The USC Gould Immigration Clinic’s Immigrant Legal Assistance Center (ILAC) is constantly offering free, confidential consultations and legal assistance to members of the USC Trojan Family, including students, staff, faculty, contract employees, and immediate family members who might be at risk of deportation or who had questions about their legal status.

