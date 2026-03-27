The United States has confirmed plans to deport 130 Nigerians convicted of serious crimes

Names and photos of those on the “worst-of-the-worst” criminal register have now been released

The Department of Homeland Security has yet to disclose the timeline or specific offences linked to each case

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed that 130 Nigerians are set to be deported after being convicted of serious crimes.

The individuals have been placed on what the DHS describes as its “worst-of-the-worst” criminal register.

US Homeland Security releases deportation list of 130 Nigerians convicted of serious crimes. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/Peeterv/Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

According to the announcement, those affected are scheduled for removal as part of ongoing immigration enforcement measures.

While the DHS has made the names and photos public, it has not yet disclosed the timeline for the deportations or the specific offences committed by each person.

Names of Nigerians on deportation register

The list includes a wide range of individuals such as Boluwaji Akingunsoye, Ejike Asiegbunam, Emmanuel Mayegun Adeola, Bamidele Bolatiwa, Ifeanyi Nwaozomudoh, Aderemi Akefe, Solomon Wilfred, Chibundu Anuebunwa, Joshua Ineh, Usman Momoh, Oluwole Odunowo, Bolarinwa Salau and Oriyomi Aloba.

Others named are Oludayo Adeagbo, Olaniyi Akintuyi, Talatu Dada, Olatunde Oladinni, Jelili Qudus, Abayomi Daramola, Toluwani Adebakin, Olamide Jolayemi, Isaiah Okere, Benji Macaulay and Joseph Ogbara.

Further names include Olusegun Martins, Kingsley Ariegwe, Olugbenga Abass, Oyewole Balogun, Adeyinka Ademokunla, Christian Ogunghide, Christopher Ojuma, Olamide Adedipe, Patrick Onogwu, Olajide Olateru-Olagbegi and Omotayo Akinto.

The list also features Kenneth Unanka, Jeremiah Ehis, Oluwafemi Orimolade, Ayibatonye Bienzigha, Uche Diuno, Akinwale Adaramaja, Boluwatife Afolabi, Chinonso Ochie, Olayinka A. Jones, Theophilus Anwana, Aishatu Umaru and Henry Idiagbonya.

Other names include Okechukwu Okoronkwo, Daro Kosin, Sakiru Ambali, Kamaludeen Giwa, Cyril Odogwu, Ifeanyi Echigeme, Kingsley Ibhadore, Suraj Tairu, Peter Equere, Dasola Abdulraheem, Adewale Aladekoba and Akeem Adeleke.

The DHS list continues with Bernard Ogie Oretekor, Abiemwense Obanor, Olufemi Olufisayo Olutiola, Chukwuemeka Okorie, Abimbola Esan, Elizabeth Miller, Chima Orji, Adetunji Olofinlade, Abdul Akinsanya, Elizabeth Adeshewo, Dennis Ofuoma, Quazeem Adeyinka, Ifeanyi Okoro, Oluwaseun Kassim, Olumide Bankole Morakinyo, Abraham Ola Osoko, Oluchi Jennifer and Chibuzo Nwaonu.

See the full list of all the names and photos here.

Immigration enforcement intensifies as 130 Nigerians face deportation from the United States. Photo credit: Withaya Pragsonsin/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

DHS on deportations

The DHS stressed that the individuals listed have all been convicted of serious crimes. However, the department did not provide details about the offences or when the deportations will take place.

The announcement has drawn attention in Nigeria, where families and communities are awaiting further clarification on the timeline and process. For now, the DHS has only confirmed that the deportations are part of its wider immigration enforcement strategy.

US embassy warns Nigerians on visa overstays

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States embassy in Nigeria issued a warning on February 9, stressing that visa overstays by Nigerian travellers could have wider consequences for others seeking entry into the country.

The embassy explained that overstaying visas could reduce opportunities for Nigerians who wished to travel for education, business, or family visits. Officials emphasised that compliance with visa rules was essential to maintain access for those travelling responsibly.

The embassy also encouraged Nigerians to report suspected visa fraud. It provided two email addresses, AbujaFPU@state.gov and LagosFPU@state.gov, as official channels for submitting information.

Source: Legit.ng