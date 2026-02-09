Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

US Embassy Warns Nigerians on Visa Overstays, Says It Limits Opportunities for Citizens
Nigeria

US Embassy Warns Nigerians on Visa Overstays, Says It Limits Opportunities for Citizens

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • The United States embassy in Nigeria has raised concerns about visa overstays by Nigerian travellers
  • Officials warned that such actions could limit opportunities for students, business visitors, and families
  • The embassy urged citizens to report suspected visa fraud through official email channels

The United States embassy in Nigeria issued a warning on February 9, stressing that visa overstays by Nigerian travellers could have wider consequences for others seeking entry into the country.

In a post shared on X, the embassy wrote:

Visa compliance protects Nigerian students, business travellers, and families.
US Embassy warns Nigerians as visa overstays affect travel opportunities.
Source: Twitter

Visa overstays by Nigerian travelers can affect opportunities for their fellow citizens. Strengthening compliance helps protect access for students, business travelers, and families who travel responsibly. If you are aware of visa fraud, please report it to AbujaFPU@state.gov or LagosFPU@state.gov.”

Impact on Nigerian travellers

The embassy explained that overstaying visas could reduce opportunities for Nigerians who wished to travel for education, business, or family visits. Officials emphasised that compliance with visa rules was essential to maintain access for those travelling responsibly.

Call to report visa fraud

The embassy also encouraged Nigerians to report suspected visa fraud. It provided two email addresses, AbujaFPU@state.gov and LagosFPU@state.gov, as official channels for submitting information.

The statement highlighted ongoing concerns about visa misuse and its impact on international travel opportunities.

By urging compliance, the embassy aimed to protect legitimate travellers and strengthen trust in the visa system.

See the X post below:

US and Nigeria Under Trump 2:0

Under Donald Trump’s second term, United States diplomacy with Nigeria was marked by a mix of cooperation and tension.

Analysts reported that while Washington sought stronger economic ties, concerns grew over restrictive immigration policies that could affect Nigerian students and professionals. Commentators noted that Trump’s administration often adopted a pragmatic, self‑interested approach to foreign policy, which shaped relations with African nations, including Nigeria.

Reports suggested that Nigerian leaders hoped for deeper trade and investment links, particularly in energy and technology. However, observers highlighted fears that tougher visa rules and migration restrictions could limit opportunities for Nigerians seeking education or business in the US. Trump’s foreign policy was described as focused on realpolitik, with less emphasis on Africa in his public speeches, though Nigeria remained strategically important due to its size and influence.

Diplomatic exchanges included symbolic gestures, such as Nigeria’s First Lady attending the US National Prayer Breakfast, which was seen as a sign of goodwill. Yet, experts argued that the broader relationship depended on balancing economic cooperation with the challenges posed by US domestic policies on immigration.

US Embassy urges citizens to report visa fraud for safer travel.
Nigerian travellers face restrictions when visa fraud and overstays occur.
Source: Twitter

Tinubu’s wife speaks after Trump’s praise

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has spoken publicly following the remarks by former United States President Donald Trump in which he described her as a “very respected woman” during the 74th Annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC.

Reacting in a post shared on her official Facebook page on Friday night, February 6, Tinubu used the moment to appeal to Nigerians to show greater respect and support for their leaders, arguing that there is often a sharp contrast between how Nigerian leaders are treated abroad and at home.

Source: Legit.ng

Basit Jamiu avatar

