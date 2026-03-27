The United Kingdom deported tens of thousands of illegal migrants since former President Donald Trump assumed office

The Department of Homeland Security reported more than 15,200 people were formally removed, with an additional 43,000 leaving voluntarily

Deportations of foreign national offenders rose by 32%, with over 8,700 removed under Trump’s administration

The UK government has disclosed that nearly 60,000 unauthorised migrants and convicted foreign nationals have been removed or deported since the current Labour administration assumed office.

According to the Home Office, the figure represents the highest level of removals recorded in the past decade, signalling a significant escalation in enforcement efforts.

Over 15,200 illegal migrants are removed formally and 43,000 more depart voluntarily since President Trump assumes office. Photo credit: Chip Somadevilla

Source: Getty Images

This is according to the figures released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) via X.

Officials clarified that 15,200 individuals residing in the UK illegally have been formally removed since the 2024 general election, marking a 45 per cent rise compared to the previous 19-month period.

Voluntary departures and offender deportations rise

In addition to enforced removals, the department revealed that about 43,000 individuals left the country voluntarily after being informed of their immigration status.

The government also confirmed a notable increase in the deportation of foreign national offenders, with more than 8,700 individuals removed, a 32 per cent rise under the current administration.

Footage released by the Home Office showed a recent deportation flight, with detainees escorted onto an aircraft bound for eastern Europe.

UK vows tougher measures

The Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to intensifying deportation efforts, indicating that further measures are already underway.

She said:

“I vowed to scale up removals of illegal migrants – and we have. However, we must go further to remove those that have no right to be in our country. I will do whatever it takes to restore order and control.”

The government is also preparing new legislation aimed at limiting the ability of individuals facing deportation to delay proceedings through legal appeals, particularly those linked to human rights claims.

Pressure mounts amid migration surge

The announcement comes as the UK continues to experience a surge in Channel crossings, with more than 65,000 people arriving by small boats since Prime Minister Keir Starmer took office.

In response, the government has pledged to end the use of hotels for asylum seekers before the end of the current Parliament, opting instead for more basic accommodation, including former military sites.

Officials confirmed that fewer than 200 asylum hotels remain in use, down from a peak of 400 under the previous government.

Critics warn of harmful narrative

Despite the government’s stance, advocacy groups have criticised the framing of migration policies, warning against linking migration with criminality.

Minnie Rahman, chief executive of Praxis, said: “Many of those labelled ‘foreign national offenders’ have lived in the UK for most of their lives and have a legitimate right to be here.

“Yet, while the government has still not implemented key lessons from the Windrush lessons learned review, it continues to promote harmful and racist stereotypes that equate migration with criminality. This is unjust, divisive, and deeply damaging.”

Griff Ferris of the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants added:

“The government continues to perpetrate this cruelty and violence in an increasingly desperate attempt to court the far right. It has gone very far down a very dark road, and this announcement of mass deportations while also seeking to gut rights protections is frightening, alongside the home secretary using openly fascist rhetoric.

“Behind these numbers are real people who have had their lives torn apart. We need a compassionate system that puts people first.”

More than 15,200 illegal migrants are deported and 43,000 others depart voluntarily since Trump takes office. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Getty Images

The announcement comes amid growing debate over migration policy in the UK with critics warning that enforcement-focused measures risk promoting harmful stereotypes by linking migration with criminality, the Guardian reported.

Also recall that the US announced that 18 Nigerians had been added to its deportation list, bringing the total number of individuals set for removal to 97.

US set to deport 79 Nigerians

Legit.ng previously reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced plans to deport no fewer than 79 Nigerians. Legit.ng gathered that this Nigerians were reportedly convicted of various criminal offences, as part of an intensified crackdown on criminal immigrants under President Donald Trump’s administration.

The DHS disclosed that the affected Nigerians were listed among what it described as the “worst-of-the-worst” criminal aliens arrested by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Findings from the DHS website indicate that the Nigerians slated for deportation were convicted of offences ranging from fraud and drug trafflcking to assault, robbery and mansl@ughter.

Source: Legit.ng