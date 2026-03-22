A viral Facebook post claimed Donald Trump’s convoy was attacked by Iranian operatives, resulting in a deadly crash with hundreds injured

Investigation found no credible evidence to support the story, with no reports from reputable media or official sources

The images used in the post were digitally manipulated, making the claim entirely false

A Facebook post by Super World King alleges that Donald Trump’s convoy was ambushed by Iranian operatives.

The post claims the attack led to a deadly car crash, leaving more than 248 people injured and at least 10 dead. Images of damaged vehicles and a supposed convoy attack were shared to support the claim.

US and Israeli forces intensify strikes on Iran as the war enters its fourth week, causing widespread casualties and destruction. Photo credit: Celal Gunes/Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Because of its potential to mislead, DUBAWA investigated the post.

Verification

No reputable international media outlet has reported any attack on Donald Trump’s convoy. Given Trump’s global profile, such an incident would have received immediate and widespread coverage. Current reports about Trump focus on political and military developments, particularly tensions with Iran, but none mention a convoy attack or car crash.

Image of the purported attack as shared by Super world. Photo credit: SuperWorldKing/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

No official confirmation

There is no statement from the U.S. government, security agencies, or Trump’s representatives confirming such an incident. High-profile figures like a U.S. president are under constant protection, and any breach of security would be publicly documented. There are no verified reports of Trump being involved in any road accident.

Image analysis

The images attached to the viral post are manipulated. Some are AI-generated or digitally altered, and they do not match any real, verifiable incident. Another image showing futuristic convoy vehicles was misrepresented. It actually comes from Trump’s state visit to Qatar, where Cybertruck-style vehicles were used for escorting, not from an attack scene.

Conclusion

The claim that Donald Trump’s convoy was attacked by Iranian operatives, resulting in a deadly car crash, is false. The viral post is misleading, relying on fabricated numbers and manipulated images. No credible evidence supports the allegation.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint as oil prices surge and shipping disruptions spread across the Middle East. Photo credit: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Us-Israel war on Iran

The United States and Israel are currently engaged in a full-scale war against Iran, marked by heavy strikes, retaliatory attacks, and escalating regional tensions. Thousands have been killed, energy infrastructure is under threat, and global shipping routes face disruption. The conflict has entered its fourth week, with no clear signs of resolution.

The war began in late February 2026 after weeks of military buildup and threats from President Donald Trump. The United States and Israel launched large-scale strikes on Iran, targeting military assets and top leadership. Reports confirm that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, and his son Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as successor. Iran retaliated by attacking U.S. military facilities, Israeli cities, and energy hubs across the Gulf region.

By March 21, 2026, the war had entered its fourth week. More than 1,400 people have been reported killed in Iran, while overall casualties across the region exceed 1,800. Iran has launched destructive missile barrages on Israel and targeted U.S. bases, while Israel intensified air strikes in Lebanon after Hezbollah joined the fight. The Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil route, remains a flashpoint, with Trump threatening to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if Tehran does not reopen it within 48 hours.

Has Netanyahu of Israel gone missing?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has become a subject of interest online amid Israel's ongoing war with Iran.

On March 11, 2026, a Facebook user identified as Norman Finkelstein posted a picture of Netanyahu and alleged that he had been missing for days.

Source: Legit.ng