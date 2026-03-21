US President Donald Trump has hinted at winding down the Iran war as military objectives are reportedly met

It is understood that Pentagon is preparing for a potential ground troop deployment and the detention of Iranian soldiers

White House has already requested an additional $200 billion in funding amid its ongoing battle with Iran, supported by Israel

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Washington, USA - President Donald Trump has said he is considering "winding down" the Iran war because the United States (US) was "getting very close" to meeting its military objectives.

As reported by the BBC on Saturday, March 21, Trump stated this on Friday, March 20, via social media.

President Donald Trump says the US is “getting very close” to achieving its goals in Iran and is considering winding down military operations. Photo credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

The 79-year-old American leader posted on Truth Social:

"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran."

Iran war escalates despite Trump claims

Trump has previously indicated the war was almost over, only for it to escalate.

On Monday, March 9, he told CBS in a phone interview:

"I think the war is very complete, pretty much."

In public remarks in Florida the same day, he said the Iran war would be over "pretty quickly".

However, sources told CBS on Friday, March 20, that Pentagon officials have made detailed preparations to deploy ground forces into Iran.

The planning includes conversations about how the US would handle the detention of Iranian soldiers if there were American troops in the country, CBS cited two of the officials as saying.

The US military is also preparing to deploy some 2,500 Marines and warships to the region, Reuters reported.

Axios reported that the administration was considering plans to occupy or blockade Kharg Island, off the coast of Iran.

The White House this week requested $200 billion more in funding for the conflict.

Ongoing US-Iran conflict

The latest statement by Trump comes amid the ongoing US/Israel–Iran war, which has intensified in recent weeks and expanded across multiple countries in the Gulf region.

Legit.ng reports that the US and Israel commenced a joint attack on Iran on the last day of February, which has led to a full-scale war affecting many countries in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump warns Iran of severe retaliation. Photo credit: @ridoradeola

Source: Twitter

Over 1,500 people have now been confirmed dead in the war.

The conflict has increasingly affected civilian infrastructure, including energy and health-related facilities.

International bodies have repeatedly called for de-escalation, warning that continued violence could further aggravate global tensions.

Read more on US/Israel vs Iran:

Pastor Parr speaks on Israel

Legit.ng earlier reported that popular YouTube Bible teacher, Pastor Allan Parr, claimed that the war in Israel is part of God’s end-time prophetic plan.

In a message published on his official YouTube channel, Pastor Parr outlined seven key points supporting his claim.

Source: Legit.ng