Breaking: US Releases Massive Figure of Wounded Troops in Iran War
About 200 troops of the United States have reportedly been injured in the ongoing US-Israel war against Iran. This was disclosed by the spokesperson of the US Central Command, Captain Tim Hawkins.
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Hawkins explained that 180 of the affected officers have returned to duty, adding that the injuries they sustained included traumatic brain injuries, burns and shrapnel wounds.
According to Al Jazeera, the military officials explained that many of the attacks were “one-way” Iranian drones. General Dan Caine, the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, disclosed that such drones were the cause of the most casualties.
So far, 13 US soldiers have been killed in the ongoing unrest in the Middle East, which was started with the assassination of the Iranian Supreme Leader by the US-Israel attacks on Saturday, February 28.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng