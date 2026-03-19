Just In: Fresh Tension as Trump Threatens to Strike World's Largest Gas Field
- United States President Donald Trump has threatened massive retaliation against Iran after missile strikes on Qatar’s gas field
- The US‑Israeli war with Iran, now in its 20th day, has intensified significantly, driving a sharp rise in global oil prices due to fears of supply disruptions and threats to key energy routes
- Iran's strikes on Gulf energy facilities have created significant disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.
Washington, USA - US President Donald Trump has vowed that America would “massively blow up the entirety” of the world’s largest gas field if Iran attacks Qatar again.
Trump made his threat on social media on Wednesday night, March 18, against Iran’s South Pars natural gas field after Iranian missiles hit Qatar. The Iranian attack was in retaliation for an Israeli attack on the South Pars field earlier on Wednesday, March 18.
US-Iran conflict sends oil surging
The US-Israeli war with Iran has roiled energy markets as the conflict escalates pressure on the region’s energy sector. The price of oil has surged on international markets, increasing the cost of gasoline and other goods while squeezing the global economy.
Global oil prices rose on news of the South Pars attack due to fears of Iranian retaliation on Gulf energy infrastructure.
Trump denies knowledge of gas attack
Trump said in his post that the US “knew nothing” about the attack, but a person familiar with the matter said earlier on Wednesday, March 18, that the US was informed about Israel’s plans to strike the gas field but did not take part.
Hours after the attack on the field, authorities in Qatar said a ballistic missile hit the country’s key natural gas site, sparking a fire that caused “extensive” damage, and Qatar ordered some Iranian Embassy officials out of the country.
Iran has been striking its Persian Gulf neighbours’ energy facilities since the war started Feb. 28 and has made the Strait of Hormuz shipping channel, through which one-fifth of the world’s oil travels, nearly impassable. Iran and Hezbollah have also been firing drones and missiles at Israel.
Read more on US/Israel vs Iran:
- "They are all dead": Donald Trump gives conditions to Iran after Israel's attacks
- Israel's attack on Iran: What we know so far amid escalation of tension
- Iran's overnight missiles kill elderly couple in Israel as war enters dangerous phase
- Iran's supreme leader vows action after Israel eliminated 3 officials in 48 hours, "they must pay"
Pastor Parr speaks on Israel
Legit.ng earlier reported that popular YouTube Bible teacher, Pastor Allan Parr, claimed that the war in Israel is part of God’s end-time prophetic plan.
In a message published on his official YouTube channel, Pastor Parr outlined seven key points supporting his claim.
The Texas-based preacher emphasised God’s ultimate protection and restoration of Israel in the end times.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.
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