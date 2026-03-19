United States President Donald Trump has threatened massive retaliation against Iran after missile strikes on Qatar’s gas field

The US‑Israeli war with Iran, now in its 20th day, has intensified significantly, driving a sharp rise in global oil prices due to fears of supply disruptions and threats to key energy routes

Iran's strikes on Gulf energy facilities have created significant disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Washington, USA - US President Donald Trump has vowed that America would “massively blow up the entirety” of the world’s largest gas field if Iran attacks Qatar again.

Trump made his threat on social media on Wednesday night, March 18, against Iran’s South Pars natural gas field after Iranian missiles hit Qatar. The Iranian attack was in retaliation for an Israeli attack on the South Pars field earlier on Wednesday, March 18.

US President Donald Trump warns Iran of severe retaliation after missile strikes on Qatar’s South Pars gas field. Photo credit: The Associated Press

Source: UGC

US-Iran conflict sends oil surging

The US-Israeli war with Iran has roiled energy markets as the conflict escalates pressure on the region’s energy sector. The price of oil has surged on international markets, increasing the cost of gasoline and other goods while squeezing the global economy.

Global oil prices rose on news of the South Pars attack due to fears of Iranian retaliation on Gulf energy infrastructure.

Trump denies knowledge of gas attack

Trump said in his post that the US “knew nothing” about the attack, but a person familiar with the matter said earlier on Wednesday, March 18, that the US was informed about Israel’s plans to strike the gas field but did not take part.

Hours after the attack on the field, authorities in Qatar said a ballistic missile hit the country’s key natural gas site, sparking a fire that caused “extensive” damage, and Qatar ordered some Iranian Embassy officials out of the country.

Donald Trump says US “knew nothing” about Israel’s strike on Qatar’s gas field, while Qatar confirms missile hit causing major expulsion of some Iranian diplomats. Photo credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

Iran has been striking its Persian Gulf neighbours’ energy facilities since the war started Feb. 28 and has made the Strait of Hormuz shipping channel, through which one-fifth of the world’s oil travels, nearly impassable. Iran and Hezbollah have also been firing drones and missiles at Israel.

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Pastor Parr speaks on Israel

Legit.ng earlier reported that popular YouTube Bible teacher, Pastor Allan Parr, claimed that the war in Israel is part of God’s end-time prophetic plan.

In a message published on his official YouTube channel, Pastor Parr outlined seven key points supporting his claim.

The Texas-based preacher emphasised God’s ultimate protection and restoration of Israel in the end times.

Source: Legit.ng