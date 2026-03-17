Breaking: Drama as Head of US Counterterrorism Quits Over Iran War
- Joe Kent, director of the US National Counterterrorism Center, has resigned, saying he cannot support military action in Iran
- He said Iran posed no imminent threat and blamed Israel and its United States lobby for pushing the US into war
- His resignation shows divisions within the Trump administration over the reasons for strikes in Iran, despite his prior approval
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Joe Kent, director of the United States National Counterterrorism Center, resigned Tuesday, March 17, saying he “cannot in good conscience” support military action in Iran.
In a post via X, Kent claimed Iran “posed no imminent threat to our nation” and added that the war “started due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”
Kent was only appointed director of the National Counterterrorism Center last July after the Senate approved him by a close 52‑44 vote.
He ran the U.S. government’s main office for studying and warning about terrorist dangers. His decision to resign shows that even some people on President Trump’s side are unhappy with the war in Iran and question the reasons for going to war.
Pressure Trump faced regarding strikes
Trump has offered different explanations for the strikes and denied acting under Israeli pressure. Recently, House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested the White House felt Israel was ready to act alone, forcing Trump into a “very difficult decision.”
Meanwhile, as disclosed by Associated Press, before joining the administration, Kent ran two failed congressional campaigns in Washington state. He served 11 tours as a Green Beret and later worked with the CIA.
Democrats opposed his confirmation because of his past ties to far-right groups and conspiracy theories. Kent previously worked with figures linked to the Proud Boys and Christian nationalist groups and paid them for campaign consulting.
He also did not reject claims that federal agents were behind the January 6 Capitol attack or that Trump won the 2020 election.
Despite this, Republicans defended Kent, highlighting his military and intelligence background. Sen. Tom Cotton praised him for a career “dedicated to fighting terrorism and keeping Americans safe.”
See Kent's resignation statement below:
US reports 200 troops wounded in Iran
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that about 200 US troops have been injured in the ongoing conflict with Iran, with 180 soldiers already returning to duty, following attacks largely involving Iranian drones.
Captain Tim Hawkins of US Central Command said the injuries included traumatic brain injuries, burns, and shrapnel wounds, while 13 American soldiers have reportedly been killed since the February 28 joint US-Israel operation targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader.
The disclosure has caused public reactions in the US, with citizens and analysts warning about the potential risks of further escalation, including a ground invasion.
Over 1,400 killed in US-Israel Iran attacks
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States and Israel’s joint attacks on Iran have killed at least 1,444 people and injured over 18,500 since February 28, following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader.
The initial strike targeted the Supreme Leader, military officials, and reportedly a girls-only school, escalating tensions across the Middle East and prompting retaliatory attacks on US and Israeli facilities in neighbouring countries.
International reactions have varied, with some countries condemning the attacks and social media users debating the figures, the human cost, and Iran’s potential response
Source: Legit.ng
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