President Donald Trump of the United States has said that his administration has successfully obliterated the military capacity of Iran

The US president claimed that the Iranian navy, air force and other military architecture in the country have all been taken out in the third week of the war

This is coming 16 days after the US and Israel first launched their military operation against Iran and assassinated its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei

United States President Donald Trump has said that America has successfully obliterated Iran's military capacity in his country's ongoing military operation against the Islamic Republic.

President Trump made the revelation while addressing journalists at the White House on Monday, March 16, stating that the Iranian Air Force was gone, the Navy is gone, and many ships were sunk.

Donald Trump says the US has defeated Iran Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Getty Images

Recall that the US and Israel attacked Iran and assassinated the country's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, on Saturday, February 28. The Islamic Republic has started retaliatory attacks on Israel and American military bases in the Middle East.

At the same time, the US and Israel have continued bombing, including the killing of over 150 schoolgirls in a girls' only school in the Islamic Republic.

Americans react as Trump claims victory over Iran

Meanwhile, Trump's latest claim has started generating mixed reactions from some Americans. Below are some of their comments:

Mohammad Ali Khursheed criticised the US president:

"Trump traded American lives for Israel’s safety and security. He has become Israel's lapdog! Only responsible for the whole region's destruction. Warnmongers, child killers, Netanyahu. Stop releasing AI videos. Confirm his death, Trump started this war, now begging for help, asking other countries to attack Iran, shameful."

Americans kick as Donald Trump claims victory over Iran Photo Credit: @realDonald Trump

Source: Getty Images

Marianne blamed the US president for the war:

"This is your war with Iran, Trump. You started it, and you knew about the Strait of Hormuz. You have no excuses. The Wall Street Journal @WSJ. Well before the U.S. bombing started, President Trump knew there was a chance Iran would close the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes. He decided to go to war anyway."

Christian H. Cooper lamented the impact of the war on Americans:

"Oil will be $140, we will be here for months, and Cheeto cancels the elections because it hurt. China takes Taiwan. Inflation hits 12% because nobody has enough fabs. The dollar devalues as the world realises Trump has ended the petroleum dollar. But eggs are cheaper!"

James Comer Pyle wondered why the US sought the Chinese help if America had won the war:

"How many times can you 'Obliterate' a country in 12 months? How many times have we "won" this war in the past two weeks? If they are obliterated and we won, why was the Diaper Don crying for help from all sorts of countries, including China? That's a very bad look, by the way, begging and pleading for China to come to the rescue. No other president has stooped so low and looked so weak."

You can watch the video of the US president on X here:

Source: Legit.ng