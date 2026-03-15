President Donald Trump has said the Iran war will end only when he personally feels the time is right

Speaking on The Brian Kilmeade Show , he remarked that he would know the conflict is over “when I feel it in my bones”

His comments come nearly two weeks after joint U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran began, with Trump insisting victory is already within reach

United States President Donald Trump has said the Iran war will end when he personally feels the moment is right, remarking that he will know it is over “when I feel it in my bones.”

According to CNN, the president made the statement during an interview on The Brian Kilmeade Show, nearly two weeks after joint U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran began.

Trump declares the Iran war is ending as U.S. strikes continue. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla/Anadolu/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He expressed confidence that the situation would stabilise quickly once the fighting stops, saying:

“When it’s over –– and I don’t think it’s going to be long –– when it’s over, this is going to bounce back so fast.”

Trump’s approach to ending the conflict

When asked how he would determine when the war should end, Trump replied:

“When I feel it. When I feel it in my bones.”

Pressed further on whether ending the conflict would be a joint decision, he praised senior members of his administration and military leadership, including Dan Caine, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vice President JD Vance.

“I’ve got all good people. We’ve got a great group,” he said.

Shifting timelines on Iran war

Trump has given varying timelines for how long the Iran war could continue. Two days after the initial attacks, he suggested the military operation could last “four to five weeks” or possibly longer.

A week later, on March 9 during a House Republican retreat in Miami, he described the campaign as “an excursion into something that had to be done,” adding:

“We’re getting very close to finishing that too.”

On Wednesday, speaking to Axios, Trump claimed there was “nothing left” to bomb in Iran, insisting U.S. forces were progressing faster than expected.

“Any time I want it to end, it will end,” he said.

Later that same day, while addressing supporters at a rally in Kentucky, Trump declared that Washington had already secured victory in the Iran war, stating the conflict was “over.”

See the video here.

The Iran war timeline shifts as Trump sets his own terms for peace. Photo credit: Win McNamee/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Protest erupts in Israel

Legit.ng earlier reported that a protest took place in Tel Aviv, with demonstrators criticising Israel’s attacks on Iran. The protest comes as the war enters its third week, intensifying tensions across the Middle East, Al Jazeera reports.

Iranian government has launched a barrage of missiles at Israel, while also claiming responsibility for attacks on US bases in Iraq and Kuwait. Tehran escalated its rhetoric on March 15, vowing to kill Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "IRGC vows to pursue and kill 'child-killer' Netanyahu if he is still alive," Iran's IRNA news agency said in a post on X. In response, Israel targeted key figures within Iran’s leadership.

Source: Legit.ng