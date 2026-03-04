Mojtaba, the son of the assassinated Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has reportedly emerged as the leading successor to be the country's leader. A new development that emerged said the loyalists of the regime are backing him for the top job, just hours after the top clerics met to decide on the successor.

Ahmad Khatami, a member of the Assembly of Experts, was reported to have said that the option for the leadership options has been identified and "we are close to selecting the leader.”

Reports say Mojtaba could emerge as the new Iranian Supreme Leader following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Financial Times reported that the Fars News Agency, closer to the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, disclosed that the decision to appoint a new leader is likely to happen next week.

However, after members of the assembly of experts, the clerical body saddled with the responsibility of selecting the supreme leader, holds online meeting on Tuesday, March 3, took to social media, and advocated Mojtaba as the new leader.

This is as the United States President Donald Trump has said that the ongoing assault against Tehran's nuclear capacities and missiles could go on for no fewer than four weeks as Iran launches an attack on Gulf energy infrastructure, leading to a rise in energy prices.

The Middle East's escalation started with the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during the US-Israeli strikes on Tehran, the Iranian capital, on Saturday, February 28. In a social media post, the US president described the killing as justice for the Iranians, Americans, and "people from many countries throughout the world"

According to AlJazeera, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian disclosed that Iran's military would crush the bases of the enemy in the region, while describing the death of the Iranian leader as a 'declaration of war against the Muslims'.

Days after the killing of the Supreme Leader, Khamenei's wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, reportedly died on Monday, March 2, days after she sustained injuries in the joint assassination by the United States and Israel in Tehran.

The 79-year-old was born in Mashhad, Iran. She was a sister to the former Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) deputy director Hassan Khojaste Bagherzadeh. She was present with the late Supreme Leader at his compound in Tehran during the US and Israel attack.

According to India TV, Khamenei and his wife got married in 1964 and were blessed with six children. These included four sons (Mostafa, Mojtaba, Masoud, and Meysam) and two daughters (Hoda and Boshra).

