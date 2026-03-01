Three US service members are confirmed dead and five seriously wounded as fighting intensifies in the ongoing military operation against Iran

Iran has launched missile strikes across the Middle East, while Israeli officials report casualties from a blast near Jerusalem

The conflict escalates further as Iran mourns the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in the initial strikes that also targeted senior regime figures

The US military confirms that three service members have been killed in action and five others seriously wounded during ongoing operations against Iran.

According to US Central Command, “Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions — and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing.”

Three US Service Members Killed in War Amid Escalating Iran Conflict, Government Reacts

Officials say the situation remains fluid, and out of respect for families, the identities of those killed will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.

Iran responds with missile strikes

Iran’s military has retaliated with missile attacks targeting ships and countries across the Middle East. In Jerusalem, Israeli medics report that at least eight people were killed in a blast. The strikes come as Iranians gather for the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed alongside around 40 senior regime members in the initial wave of attacks.

Intelligence gathered by the CIA and shared with Israeli counterparts is said to have led to the missile strike that killed Khamenei, according to CBS News.

Israel and US leaders react

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that his country’s strikes on Iran “will increase even more in the coming days.” Meanwhile, President Trump says he has agreed to speak with Iran and that the military operation is progressing “ahead of schedule.”

Expert analysis on escalation

Retired General Frank McKenzie, former commander of US Central Command, warns that the conflict is far from over. Speaking on Face the Nation, he said: “The American people should be prepared for several more days of exchanges of long-range rockets.”

McKenzie explained that the key focus over the next 72 to 96 hours is whether the US can reduce Iran’s ability to launch missile volleys at US bases and allied cities. He added: “CENTCOM has planned for this for years… we’re probably going to take more casualties. I hope we can certainly minimise those, and I know that our commanders in the region are doing everything they can to keep those numbers down.”

On the possible end-game, McKenzie noted: “While there is an end-state in view, for now, we need to think about continuing to impose our will on the enemy and continuing this fight at a very high level.”

