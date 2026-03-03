France took a historic step as President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to expand the nation’s nuclear arsenal for the first time since 1992

The decision came amid growing doubts in Europe about U.S. security commitments and highlighted France’s unique role as the EU’s only nuclear power

Macron stressed that the move was essential to guarantee the credibility of France’s deterrence and its destructive capability

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would increase its number of nuclear warheads, which had stood at below 300.

He did not specify the exact figure for the increase. This marked the first time France had expanded its nuclear arsenal since at least 1992.

Speaking at the L’Ile Longue military base in northwestern France, home to the country’s ballistic missile submarines, Macron declared:

“I have decided to increase the numbers of warheads of our arsenal.”

Nuclear deterrence and European security

According to CNN, Macron explained that his responsibility was to ensure France’s nuclear deterrence remained effective:

“My responsibility is to ensure that our deterrence maintains — and will maintain in the future — its assured destructive power.”

His speech was aimed at clarifying France’s nuclear role in Europe’s security, particularly amid concerns raised by recurring tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

European leaders had increasingly questioned America’s commitment to defending Europe under the long-standing nuclear umbrella policy.

France as EU’s sole nuclear power

France remained the only nuclear power within the European Union. Macron emphasised the destructive capacity of France’s arsenal:

“If we had to use our arsenal, no state, however powerful, could shield itself from it, and no state, however vast, would recover from it.”

Some European nations had already engaged with Macron’s offer to discuss France’s nuclear deterrence and even participate in nuclear exercises.

Earlier this month, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed he had held “initial talks” with Macron and suggested German Air Force planes could potentially be used to carry French nuclear bombs.

Franco-British nuclear cooperation

France and Britain had also strengthened cooperation. In July, both nations adopted a joint declaration allowing their nuclear forces, while independent, to be “coordinated.” The UK, though no longer an EU member, remained a NATO ally and the only other European country with a nuclear deterrent.

Sole presidential authority

Macron consistently insisted that any decision to use France’s nuclear weapons would remain solely in the hands of the French president.

This announcement highlighted France’s determination to reinforce its nuclear deterrence and its role in European defence at a time of uncertainty over U.S. commitments.

