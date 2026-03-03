The UK–US alliance came under strain after President Donald Trump said ties were “obviously not what it was”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer defended his decision not to join the initial strikes on Iran, citing lessons from Iraq

Cabinet minister Darren Jones insisted cooperation remained strong, with British forces still supporting US operations in the Middle East

President Donald Trump told the Sun newspaper on Tuesday, March 2, 2026, that it was “very sad to see that the relationship is obviously not what it was”.

He criticised Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, saying he had “not been helpful” and adding: “It’s a different world, actually. It’s just a much different kind of relationship that we’ve had with your country before.”

Darren Jones insists UK–US partnership remains strong despite Trump’s criticism. Photo credit: Bohodas/Getty

UK minister insisted cooperation continued

According to BBC, Darren Jones, the chief secretary to the prime minister, responded by stressing that the UK was still working closely with the US.

He explained that although Britain had not joined the initial US-Israeli strikes on Iran, “operationally” the relationship was “the same”. He pointed to British fighter jets supporting American forces in the Middle East and ongoing collaboration on intelligence and trade.

Starmer defended decision on Iran strikes

On Monday, March 1, 2026, Sir Keir told MPs that the UK government “does not believe in regime change from the skies”. He defended his refusal to allow US forces to use British bases for the first wave of attacks on Iran.

However, he later agreed to grant access for “defensive” strikes after Iranian retaliatory attacks targeted UK citizens and interests.

Sir Keir has faced political challenges in recent weeks, including the loss of a parliamentary by-election in Greater Manchester to the Green Party.

Trump suggested that the prime minister “has got his own difficulties” and hinted that his stance on Iran might be linked to domestic politics.

Lessons from Iraq shaped UK position

Sir Keir told MPs that his decisions were guided by the “lessons of Iraq”. He stressed the importance of ensuring a lawful basis for military action and a clear, achievable objective. “That is the principle that I applied to the decisions that I made over the weekend,” he said.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, February 28, 2026, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures. Iran retaliated with missiles and drones targeting Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

US objectives in Iran remained unclear

Trump initially said the aim was to “defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime”. Later, he stated the US sought to destroy Iran’s missile and naval capabilities, prevent nuclear development, and weaken its support for proxy groups.

When asked about the legality of US actions, Darren Jones said:

“It’s not for me to comment on the legal basis of actions taken by other countries. That’s for the Americans to explain and for any international court that they recognise to come to a judgement.”

Trump says UK relationship is “not what it was” after dispute over military bases. Photo credit: Andrew Hanik/Getty

