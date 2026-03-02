In 2024, Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea was struck by a drone as Israel’s wars in Gaza and Lebanon intensified

The attack came shortly after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, fuelling fears of further escalation across the region

What followed was a wave of deadly strikes and rocket fire that left civilians in both Israel and Lebanon caught in the crossfire

In 2024, Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in the seaside town of Caesarea was struck by a drone, as reported by The Guardian UK.

The Israeli government confirmed that three drones had targeted one of the prime minister’s three homes. Two were intercepted, while the third caused damage. Neither Netanyahu nor his wife, Sara, were at home during the incident.

Drone attack on Netanyahu’s Caesarea home sparks global concern. Photo credit: Badahos/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

That night, Netanyahu issued a statement declaring: “The attempt by Iran’s proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake.”

He vowed that Iran and its allies would “pay a heavy price” and pledged to continue eliminating “the terrorists and those who dispatch them.”

Israel’s defence challenges with drones

Israel’s air raid system did not activate during the attack, as the lightweight drones were difficult to detect.

Hezbollah did not claim responsibility for the strike, though the group admitted to firing rocket barrages into northern and central Israel. One of these attacks killed a 50-year-old man in Acre.

Hezbollah launches rocket barrages as conflict enters new phase. Photo credit: BenjaminNetanyahu/x

Source: Getty Images

Hezbollah’s new phase of war

Hezbollah announced that it had entered a new phase of the full-scale war following Israel’s ground invasion of southern Lebanon earlier that month. The group, allied with Iran, said it intended to send more guided missiles and explosive drones into Israel.

Israel responded with drone and airstrikes across Lebanon. A drone strike in Jounieh, a Christian-majority city north of Beirut, killed two people on the highway, the first time the city had been hit. Eyewitnesses described shattered storefronts, shrapnel scattered across the road, and a crater where the victims were killed.

Suhail Abd al-Karim, a 61-year-old building manager, told the Observer: “I didn’t expect this here. Thank god my wife and daughter are OK, but my store is all broken.”

Israel also carried out rare daytime airstrikes in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, after warning residents to evacuate. The military said the targets were Hezbollah installations. In the Bekaa valley, five people were killed, including Haidar Shahla, the mayor of Suhmoor.

He was the second mayor killed in Lebanon that week. The Israeli army further announced the killing of Hezbollah’s deputy commander, Nasser Rashid, in Bint Jbeil.

Intensified Israeli assault in Gaza

At the same time, Gaza faced heavy bombardment. Hospital officials reported more than 50 deaths in 24 hours during Israel’s assault on northern Gaza. The Indonesia hospital in Beit Lahiya was shelled by tanks, cutting electricity and causing oxygen shortages that led to two patient deaths. Al-Awda hospital in Jabalia was also hit, injuring staff members.

The killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Rafah, after a year-long hunt, briefly raised hopes of a ceasefire and hostage release deal. However, both Israel and Hamas maintained opposing positions.

Hamas insisted hostages would only be released after a ceasefire and Israeli troop withdrawal, while Israel refused to leave key areas of Gaza.

Has Netanyahu been killed in airstrike?

Legit.ng earlier reported that a viral post on X claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been killed in a drone strike.

The post attracted nearly a million views and thousands of interactions, spreading across the platform.

Fact-checking has been done, with sources confirming Netanyahu's status and his service as Prime Minister.

Source: Legit.ng