Ryan Routh sentenced to life for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump in September 2024

Judge Aileen Cannon emphasized Routh's lack of remorse and intent to kill during sentencing

Routh plans to appeal after representing himself in trial and showing erratic behavior

United States - Judge Aileen Cannon has sentenced 59-year-old Ryan Routh to life in prison for attempting to assassinate United States President Donald Trump.

Routh made the attempt on Trump’s life at the Florida golf course in September of 2024.

The convict was found guilty in 2025 of trying to kill Trump, then still a presidential candidate.

A US Secret Service agent in the area fired at Routh after spotting a rifle barrel poking out of the bushes. Routh fled the scene but was later arrested nearby.

As reported by BBC News, in a sentencing memorandum, Judge Cannon said Routh's crimes "undeniably warrant a life sentence".

"[H]e took steps over the course of months to assassinate a major Presidential candidate, demonstrated the will to kill anybody in the way, and has since expressed neither regret nor remorse to his victims,"

Routh attempted to stab himself in the neck with a pen after a jury found him guilty. The US marshals quickly escorted him out of the courtroom.

It was gathered that Routh also challenged Trump to a game of golf and made references to Adolf Hitler and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the court proceedings.

Routh's lawyer, Martin Ross, said they would be appealing the case.

He pleaded not guilty and elected to represent himself during the trial, which began on September 8, 2025.

