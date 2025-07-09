UEFA Europa Conference League winners Chelsea have reached the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final

The Premier League team will face the winner of the second semi-final between PSG and Real Madrid

The President of the host country, the US, Donald Trump, has confirmed his presence at the Cup final

United States of America President Donald Trump has confirmed his presence and what he will do at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final on July 13, 2025.

Chelsea beat Brazilian club Fluminense in the semi-final and will face the winner of the second match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid later tonight.

Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino during the unveiling of the FIFA Club World Cup trophy. Photo by Anna Moneymaker.

Source: Getty Images

The winner of the match at the MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, on Sunday will be crowned champions of the expanded tournament and wear a gold badge on their jersey for four years.

Trump confirms presence at CWC final

US President Trump has confirmed that he will be in attendance at the final at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday, a year after a failed assassination attempt on him in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“I’ll be going to the game,” Trump told reporters at the White House, as quoted by Daily Mail.

The 45th and 47th president of the United States also hinted that he will present the trophy, which has been at the Oval Office after its unveiling, to the winner.

“Yeah, I'm going to deliver it. I have it in my office,” he added.

Trump escaped with a minor wound after he was shot at during a Republican Party open-air campaign rally ahead of the presidential election against Kamala Harris.

Enzo Maresca reacts to Chelsea's win

Chelsea became the first club to reach the final of the expanded tournament, and head coach Enzo Maresca expressed his delight at his team's performance.

“We are very happy and very proud to play in the final. The reason why is that this is the Club World Cup, and the best clubs in the world are here. So for us to be there [in the final] on Sunday is something we have to be proud and happy about,” he told Chelsea TV.

Enzo Maresca celebrates after Chelsea reached the FIFA Club World Cup final. Photo by Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

“We started one way, they changed a little bit, so we adjusted immediately. The players dealt with all the conditions – the weather and other things – in a brilliant way,” he added about the team's performance.

“In some moments, we were able to maintain a high tempo; it was not possible to maintain for 95 minutes because of the weather. But they handled it in a fantastic way.”

The Italian also singled out two-goal hero Joao Pedro for his performance and also delivered the bad news of Moises Caicedo’s injury to the fans, but is hopeful he can recover on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo sent signed jersey to Trump

Legit.ng previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo sent a signed jersey to US President Donald Trump with a special message ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Al-Nassr star sent a signed Portugal jersey through former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, with the message “playing for peace” amid the Israel-Iran conflict.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng