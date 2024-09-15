Former President Donald Trump was taken to safety after Secret Service agents opened fire on a man suspected of carrying a weapon near Trump

A Secret Service agent fired multiple shots upon seeing what appeared to be the barrel of a gun

The Secret Service is collaborating with local law enforcement to investigate the incident

United States - In a tense situation on Sunday afternoon, former President Donald Trump was escorted to safety by the Secret Service after agents opened fire on a man suspected of carrying a weapon near the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Legit.ng reports that this incident comes just two months after Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, injuring the former president in the ear.

The incident occurred while Trump was playing on the course, according to law enforcement sources.

Trump escapes danger as Secrete Service takes action against armed man

Secret Service takes swift action against armed suspect

It remains unclear whether the suspect was on or near the golf course when the incident unfolded.

According to reports, a Secret Service agent fired multiple shots after spotting what appeared to be the barrel of a gun.

The suspect was later apprehended by local law enforcement on I-95, as reported by The Newyork Post

As reported by Forbes, Trump’s spokesman, Steven Cheung, provided an update following the incident, stating,

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time."

Key figures react to the incident

Senator Lindsey Graham quickly reacted to the situation, praising Trump’s resilience in the face of the potential threat.

Graham said:

“Just spoke with President Trump. He is one of the strongest people I’ve ever known. He’s in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country."

Secrete Service begins investigation

The Secret Service, which faced widespread criticism following a prior assassination attempt on Trump in July, released a statement on X confirming it was investigating the “protective incident” that occurred just before 2 p.m.

The agency is working closely with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to determine the motive behind the incident.

