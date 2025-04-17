President Donald Trump has called for clarity regarding two assassination attempts against him last year

The incidents occurred during a rally in Pennsylvania and at his golf club in Florida, with one suspect killed and another facing trial

Trump expressed frustration over the lack of detailed explanations from the Secret Service and FBI

In a recent interview with Fox Noticias at the White House, President Donald Trump expressed his desire for clarity regarding two assassination attempts against him last year.

The president revealed that he has yet to receive a satisfactory explanation from the Secret Service or the FBI.

President Trump Seeks Answers on Assassination Attempts, May Release Investigation Findings

Details of the assassination attempts

The first attempt occurred in July during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was shot in the ear.

The assailant was killed at the scene. The second attempt took place in September at Trump’s golf club in Palm Beach, Florida.

This time, the would-be assassin was apprehended before opening fire and now faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and terrorism. The trial is scheduled for September.

President Trump’s concerns

During the interview, Trump referred to the perpetrators as "a couple of nut jobs" and expressed uncertainty about the motives behind the attacks.

He also highlighted a peculiar detail about one suspect, who was found with "18 telephones" at the time of arrest.

"It has not been explained to me perfectly by the Secret Service or the FBI," Trump stated. "We have somebody, two good people running that, and I would like to hear the explanation."

The president emphasised his right to be informed, even if the findings are not made public.

"Even if it's not released to the public, I should be allowed to hear it," he added. "And I might very well release it to the public."

Public reaction

The interview concluded with Fox Noticias host Campos-Duffy responding with a simple "Amen," reflecting the gravity of the situation.

As investigations continue, the public awaits further updates on the motives and circumstances surrounding these incidents.

