President Donald Trump reaffirmed his belief that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in the assassination of John F. Kennedy but hinted at the possibility of external assistance

His administration recently declassified 80,000 documents related to the case, though they revealed no groundbreaking information

Trump’s broader transparency efforts include releasing files on other high-profile investigations, such as the September 11 attacks and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump stated that he has “always” agreed with the official conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald was responsible for the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy.

Speaking aboard Air Force One during an interview with Clay Travis from OutKick, Trump acknowledged Oswald’s role but hinted at the possibility of external assistance, asking, “Of course, was he helped?”

Source: Getty Images

While conspiracy theories suggest involvement from entities such as the CIA, the Mafia, or foreign governments, evidence to date supports the conclusion that Oswald acted alone.

Declassification of Kennedy assassination files

The discussion arose as Trump directed his administration to release the remaining 80,000 documents related to the government’s investigation into Kennedy’s assassination.

These files, previously withheld due to their sensitive nature, were released without redactions. However, the documents did not reveal any groundbreaking information about the assassination, instead exposing details such as Social Security numbers.

Trump described the files as “somewhat unspectacular,” adding that this might be a positive outcome.

Broader efforts to declassify public interest cases

The release of the Kennedy assassination files is part of Trump’s broader initiative to declassify information on high-profile cases.

The president signed an executive order to disclose details related to the federal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the September 11 attacks, and other significant events.

These efforts aim to enhance transparency and address public curiosity surrounding historical and controversial cases.

About John F. Kennedy

John F. Kennedy, often referred to as JFK, was the 35th President of the United States, serving from 1961 until his assassination in 1963.

Known for his charisma and progressive vision, he championed civil rights, space exploration, and the Peace Corps during his presidency.

His tragic death in Dallas, Texas, remains one of the most debated events in American history.As a leader, Kennedy inspired a generation with his famous inaugural address, urging citizens to “ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.”

His establishment of the Apollo program set the stage for America’s eventual moon landing, cementing his legacy as a forward-thinking statesman.

US lists 3 top secrets Trump orders its release

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order entitled Declassification of Records Concerning the Assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

This pivotal decision aimed to end more than 50 years of secrecy and deliver long-awaited transparency to the American public.

According to BBC, the Executive Order established the policy that, more than 50 years after these tragic assassinations, the victims’ families and the American people deserved the truth.

