Donald Trump, the former United States president and the Republican presidential candidate in the November election, has commended the US secret police

This came barely 24 hours after Trump was rescued to safety by the secret police after a gun battle at Trump International

Recall that two months ago, President Trump survived gunshots by Thomas Matthew Crooks at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13

Former United States President Donald Trump expressed his appreciation for law enforcement on social media following a gun battle incident at Trump International.

In a post on Monday, September 16, Trump commended the US Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, and the law enforcement team responsible for his security.

His tweet reads in part:

"I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated Patriots, and all of Law Enforcement for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me."

The Republican presidential candidate in the US November election commended Bradshaw's office for its outstanding professionalism and dedication to service.

Trump, the 45th US President and Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential election emphasized the officers' exemplary performance and concluded his message with a patriotic declaration: "I am very proud to be an American."

This came barely 24 hours after former President Trump was escorted to safety by the Secret Service after agents opened fire on a man suspected of carrying a weapon near the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The incident happened two months after Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, injuring the former president in the ear.

According to security sources, the incident happened while Trump was playing on the course.

