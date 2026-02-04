Angela Okorie has officially addressed her fans for the first time since her stint at the Suleja Correctional Centre, promising a full disclosure of the events that led to her detention

Despite widespread reports and videos suggesting she was whisked away by FCT police immediately after her prison release on February 3rd, the actress denies such claims

Close associate and actress Doris Ogala has alleged that the latest police intervention was linked to a dispute over unpaid legal fees to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has finally spoken out after hours of uncertainty surrounding her reported re-arrest.

The actress, who has been at the centre of a cybercrime case involving fellow actress Mercy Johnson, took to her Instagram story late Tuesday night to reassure her supporters following her release from custody.

“I will speak to my fans and families tomorrow!! God bless each and every one of you who showed me love. You all are amazing. Thank you,” she wrote.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Angela was arrested on Wednesday, January 28, by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Cybercrime Centre in Abuja.

She was reportedly picked up at her Lagos residence and later transferred to Suleja Correctional Centre in Niger State.

The arrest was linked to allegations of cybercrime and cyberbullying involving Mercy Johnson, a development that shocked many fans who had followed both actresses’ careers for years.

After spending days in detention, Angela was granted bail and released.

Barely hours after regaining her freedom, reports emerged that the actress had been re-arrested by officers of the FCT Police Command on February 3.

According to multiple accounts, Angela was picked up again and taken to the FCT Police Command headquarters over a fresh petition filed against her.

The situation worsened when actress Doris Ogala released a video online, alleging that the re-arrest was linked to unpaid legal fees owed to an unnamed Senior Advocate of Nigeria who reportedly helped secure Angela’s bail in the initial cyberbullying case.

Meanwhile, actor Stanley Ontop clarified that actress Angela Okorie is safe and has not been re-arrested.

He explained that he had spoken directly with her and confirmed that she was fine, urging the public to disregard reports suggesting otherwise.

His reassurance was aimed at calming the growing anxiety among supporters who had followed the case closely.

He stated:

"I just spoke with Angela now, she's fine and safe... Disregard any news stating that she was rearrested. Legit Queen is very much okay... Thank you everyone Ontop really cares"

Read her Instagram post below:

