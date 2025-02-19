White House posted a controversial video showing immigrants in shackles being prepared to board a deportation flight from Seattle, titled "ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight"

The video sparked mixed reactions, with some praising the Trump administration's stance on mass deportations and others condemning it as "cruel and dehumanizing"

The video highlighted the Trump administration's continued focus on cracking down on undocumented immigrants

Washington, D.C., USA – On Tuesday afternoon, the White House posted a video online depicting immigrants in shackles being prepared to board a deportation flight from Seattle.

The video includes footage of handcuffs and chains being pulled from a basket and laid out on the airport tarmac next to four other sets of restraints.

Trump: White House shares trending video of deportation of 'illegal immigrants'

Source: Getty Images

The post on X (formerly Twitter) by the White House was titled, "ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight."

Video content and public reaction

ASMR, which stands for "Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response," refers to a pleasant tingling sensation some people experience when watching videos featuring unusual sounds.

The 41-second video shows various scenes, including an immigrant with hands cuffed and ankles bound walking past an officer, close-ups of handcuffs being linked, and individuals boarding the aircraft. None of the men in the video have their faces shown.

The clip and its description highlight the enthusiasm within the Trump administration and among the president's supporters for mass deportations.

Public and political Reactions

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, tasked by Trump to lead an initiative to reduce the federal workforce, reposted the White House's "ASMR" tweet, writing, "Haha Wow."

Reactions to the tweet were mixed, with some praising the post and others criticizing it as "disgusting" and "cruel and dehumanizing."

President Donald Trump has made the crackdown on undocumented immigrants a priority for his second term, with federal agencies engaging in a series of arrests and deportations since he took office.

Number of Nigerians set to be deported rrom US released

Legit.ng earlier reported that no fewer than 201 Nigerians are set to be deported from the United States in accordance with President Donald Trump’s immigration policy. Among them, 85 have been cleared for immediate deportation.

According to the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills Jr., the first batch of deportees includes those serving jail terms in U.S. prisons.

According to The Nation, during a meeting with Nigeria's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the US official disclosed that deportees would be taken to Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng