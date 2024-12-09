President-elect Donald Trump has announced when he takes over the mantle of leadership in January 2025, he will deport all illegal immigrants in the United States (US)

Trump outlined his plan for a widespread crackdown on illegal immigration in an interview that aired on Sunday, December 8, on NBC’s Meet the Press

Legit.ng reports that the Department of Homeland Security forecasts that more than 11 million people in the US are undocumented as of January 2022, a number that is probably higher now

Washington, US - President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has disclosed his intention to deport all immigrants who are in the country illegally.

The incoming president made this known in an interview on Sunday, December 8, with NBC News, seen by Legit.ng.

Trump said:

"I think you have to do it (deportation). It is a very tough thing to do. You know, you have rules, regulations, laws.

"They came in illegally. You know, the people that have been treated very unfairly are the people that have been on line (sic) for 10 years to come into the country."

Trump added:

“We have to get the criminals out of our country, but we are starting with the criminals, and we got to do it. And then we’re starting with others, and we are going to see how it goes.”

Trump, a Republican won a second term in the White House promising mass deportations.

The US Department of Homeland Security estimated some 11 million immigrants were in the U.S. illegally as of January 2022, although the figure is likely higher today.

Trump's latest disclosure in the NBC News interview has caused anxiety among some American residents.

