Migrants from around the world — including dozens of children — landed on Thursday evening, February 20, in San José, Costa Rica’s capital, after having been deported from the United States (US) for illegally crossing the southern border.

Their plane was the first such flight to arrive in Costa Rica and carried the latest group of migrants from countries in the Eastern Hemisphere to be deported by the US to Central America — a new tactic in the Trump administration’s crackdown on migration

Costa Rica’s government has stipulated that the migrants remain in the country no more than 30 days before being sent to their countries of origin

Washington, USA - The Donald Trump-led United States (US) government has deported 135 migrants of various nationalities.

Legit.ng reports that US President Trump has moved to overhaul parts of the US immigration system since returning to office and promised "mass deportations" and arrests.

Trump's administration has deported 135 migrants of various nationalities, including 65 minors, to Costa Rica on Thursday, according to the Costa Rican government.

As reported on Friday, February 21, by RTE, those deported include 65 children.

The Associated Press cited the Costa Rican government as saying the migrants were deported to the South American nation on Thursday, February 20.

Their flight departed from San Diego, California, and arrived at a base next to Juan Santamaria International Airport.

The deportees, who will be repatriated to their countries of origin from Costa Rica, were taken by bus from the capital San Jose to a migrant facility about 360 kilometres away, near the border with Panama.

The 65 minors on the flight were all accompanied by a relative, according to Costa Rica's deputy interior minister Omer Badilla, and none on the flight had a criminal record.

The group of migrants included individuals from Russia, Afghanistan, China, Iran, Armenia, Georgia, Ghana, Vietnam, Jordan, and Kazakhstan.

Costa Rica, Panama and Guatemala have all agreed to receive migrants from other countries expelled by the US and hold them until they are sent to their home nations or other host countries.

It comes as Trump has pressured countries across the region to help facilitate deportations at times under the threat of steep tariffs or sanctions.

Last week, 299 deported migrants landed in Panama, with a group of about 100 transferred to the San Vicente refugee camp in Meteti, in the jungle province of Darien.

US: Trump ends deportation protection

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday, February 20, that the Trump-led US government will end the temporary protected status (TPS) for 500,000 Haitians living in the country in August.

This comes despite deteriorating conditions in the Caribbean country, with gangs controlling about 85% of the capital and sexual violence against children increasing by 1,000% in 2024, according to the United Nations (UN).

TPS is granted to nationals of designated countries facing unsafe conditions, such as armed conflict or environmental disasters.

TPS has been held by Haitians since 2010 and will be ending on 3 August 2025.

Deportation: Tinubu's govt sends message to US

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's minister of state for foreign affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, urged the US to adhere to established protocols when deporting immigrants.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu, on behalf of the Bola Tinubu government, voiced concerns over the possible suspension of the US Drop Box Visa System. The minister had met Richard Mills Jr., the US ambassador to Nigeria, in Abuja.

Per a statement by Magnus Eze, Odumegwu-Ojukwu's special assistant on communication and new media, the minister highlighted the financial and emotional distress faced by many Nigerians in the US since the new administration signalled its intention to deport certain immigrants.

