US Senator Ted Cruz announced a bill to target Sharia and blasphemy laws in Nigeria as Trump redesignated the country for alleged religious persecution

Cruz vowed sanctions on Nigerian officials he accused of supporting religious laws while Trump claimed Christians faced existential threats

Nigeria previously rejected similar US claims as misinformed and driven by narrow interests

United States Senator Ted Cruz has announced plans to push legislation targeting the enforcement of Sharia and blasphemy laws in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that the move follows the US President Donald Trump’s redesignation of the country as a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged religious persecution.

Senator Ted Cruz of the United States says he will table legislation against Nigeria’s Sharia and blasphemy laws. Photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Win McNamee

Source: Getty Images

Cruz, a Republican from Texas, said the move reflects his long-standing campaign to protect Christians in Nigeria whom he claims are facing violence and discrimination.

Cruz vows to push sanctions

In a statement published on his official website, Mr Cruz expressed support for the redesignation and confirmed he would press forward with a bill aimed at introducing sanctions against Nigerian government officials linked to the enforcement of religious laws, Vanguard reported.

“I am deeply gratified to President Trump for making this determination. I have fought for years to counter the slaughter and persecution of Christians in Nigeria, and this year introduced legislation that will lock in the designation made today," he said.

Mr Cruz added that the proposed bill would create “sanctions and accountability measures” for Nigerian leaders who “implement or support blasphemy and Sharia laws.”

“Today’s designation is a critical step in holding accountable and changing the behaviour of Nigerian officials who have facilitated and created an environment conducive to the outrages in Nigeria,” he stated.

Trump backs push, alleges persecution

Mr Cruz’s announcement followed comments by Trump on his Truth Social platform, where he claimed Christianity faces “an existential threat” in Nigeria.

“Thousands of Christians are being killed by radical Islamists,” he alleged.

He added that he had instructed congressional allies to “investigate and report back.”

Mr Trump said the United States “cannot stand by” amid the alleged killings, declaring that the US is “ready, willing, and able to save our great Christian population around the world.”

Sharia and blasphemy laws in Nigeria

Sharia law operates in 12 northern Nigerian states with majority-Muslim populations, Premium Times reported

Rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns about blasphemy laws in the region, citing cases where those accused faced mob attacks or harsh court

American Senator Ted Cruz declares his intention to push legislation opposing Nigeria’s Sharia and blasphemy laws. Photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Win McNamee

Source: Getty Images

sentences.

Several high-profile incidents have drawn global attention, including:

The 2022 murder of student Deborah Samuel in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy

The 2024 killing of a butcher in Bauchi accused of desecrating the Qur’an

The lynching of a cleric in Kano earlier this year after alleged blasphemous comments

Alleged Christian genocide: FG rejects Trump's stance

Nigeria has previously rejected US accusations of religious persecution.

When Washington first issued the “Country of Particular Concern” designation in 2020, the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari dismissed the move as “misinformed” and the result of pressure from “narrow religious interests.”

US Congressman names alleged Boko Haram sponsors

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Scott Perry, a United States Congressman, has said that America's aid agency, the United States Agency for International Development, funded terrorist groups across the world, including Boko Haram.

The Republican lawmaker representing Pennsylvania made the allegation at the inaugural hearing of the subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency on Thursday, February 13.

Source: Legit.ng