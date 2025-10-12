Five people, including a child, were hospitalised when a helicopter crashed in the Southern California city of Huntington Beach

Videos posted to social media show the helicopter flying at a low altitude before suddenly losing control and slamming into a cluster of palm trees

California, USA - At least five people were injured and rushed to hospitals after a helicopter crashed in Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday, October 11.

As reported by the CNN, the helicopter came down around 2 p.m. local time in a beach parking lot between Twin Dolphins Drive and Beach Boulevard.

A helicopter spins in the air and crashes into trees at California beach in the US. Photos credit: @joshuahuang_07

Fresh helicopter crash recorded in US

ABC News also noted the update.

Videos taken by bystanders showed the wreckage lodged in palm trees near a hotel.

Two people were pulled from the helicopter wreckage and three others on the ground were hurt, a city of Huntington Beach spokesperson said in a statement.

The victims were all taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions, the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Huntington Beach Fire Department told Fox News:

"As of this time, the two people who were in the helicopter have been safely pulled from the wreckage, and three people on the street have sustained injuries."

Per the City of Huntington Beach, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified about the incident.

Witness speaks on Huntington crash

Meanwhile, Huntington Beach resident, Tim Robinson, who witnessed the crash, captured a video of the crash.

Robinson shared:

"At first I thought it was a movie. It seemed like a pretty crazy stunt to do. And it spun around a few times and slammed into that. It was crazy.

"As it was coming down low, I heard kind of like a ping, and a part came flying off the helicopter. I don't know what it was. I have no clue. It came off and that's when it started spinning out of control."

Helicopter crashes on US beach, sending people to the hospital. Photo credit: Anadolu

Legit.ng reports that the actual cause of the crash is not yet clear. However, investigations are underway.

