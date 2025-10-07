President Donald Trump's administration has unveiled a controversial $2,500 incentive aimed at persuading migrant children to voluntarily return to their home countries

Immigration advocates have raised alarm over the offer, warning it may pressure vulnerable minors into abandoning legal claims

The policy showed a sharp escalation in efforts to reduce shelter populations and tighten immigration enforcement

According to an internal email obtained by The Associated Press, children aged 14 and older housed in US shelters would be offered $2,500 each if they agreed to self-deport.

According to ABC news, the email, sent to migrant shelters by the US Health and Human Services Department’s Administration for Families and Children, instructed shelter directors to acknowledge the offer within four hours. Children were given just 24 hours to respond. However, the notice did not specify any consequences for those who declined the offer.

ICE, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Health and Human Services Department did not immediately respond to questions regarding the payment amount or age eligibility.

Murad Awawdeh, president of the New York Immigration Coalition, echoed these concerns, stating the offer “pressures children to abandon their legal claims and return to a life of fear and danger without ever receiving a fair hearing.”

The administration has also offered $1,000 to adults who voluntarily leave the country, further intensifying scrutiny of its immigration policies.

US battle with migrant children

Since October 2021, US border authorities have arrested unaccompanied children crossing the border more than 400,000 times. Under a 2008 law, these children are required to appear before an immigration judge before being returned to their home countries.

The Trump administration has subjected migrant children to heightened scrutiny before releasing them to family members in the US. Measures include fingerprinting, DNA testing, and home visits by immigration officers. Over the summer, officers reportedly began arresting parents.

As a result, children have been spending significantly more time in government-run shelters. In July, the average stay for those eventually released in the US was 171 days—down from a peak of 217 days in April, but still markedly higher than the 37-day average recorded in January when Trump assumed office.

ICE has denied reports from immigration advocates that the agency was preparing a broader deportation operation dubbed “Freaky Friday,” targeting unaccompanied minors.

The development comes amid rising criticisms of the Trump administration over some of its policies.

