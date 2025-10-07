A medical helicopter crashed onto a Sacramento freeway Monday night, leaving three crew members critically injured

Passersby and emergency responders worked together to rescue a trapped victim from beneath the wreckage

Authorities praised the swift response and noted the absence of fire despite the presence of jet fuel

Three people were hospitalised in critical condition after a medical helicopter crashed onto a California freeway on Monday night, according to emergency officials.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:08 p.m. on eastbound U.S. Highway 50 near 59th Street in Sacramento, Officer Michael Harper of the California Highway Patrol confirmed during a press briefing. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Sacramento Fire Department Captain Justin Sylvia told reporters that the injured included a pilot, a nurse and a paramedic, two women and one man.

One of the victims became trapped beneath the wreckage and was rescued with the help of passing motorists and passengers, who assisted firefighters in lifting part of the helicopter to free the individual.

Civilians assist in rescue after helicopter crash

Sylvia described the scene as chaotic but noted the swift and coordinated response from both emergency services and civilians.

“We’re extremely lucky that there were only three victims. It’s unfortunate they’re in critical condition, but all of our ambulances were off scene with transportation and care being performed on these victims within 20 minutes of the incident,” he said.

Only one fire engine had initially reached the crash site, prompting the fire captain to call on bystanders for assistance.

Sylvia said the helicopter had not caught fire, despite carrying jet fuel, which he described as highly flammable. “It being jet fuel that’s loaded onto these aircrafts, it would have been a very hot and intense fire,” he added.

Reach Air medical services confirms crash on highway 50

Reach Air Medical Services later confirmed in a statement posted to Instagram that one of its helicopters had crashed on Highway 50. The company said it was “keeping all those impacted in our thoughts and prayers.”

Aerial footage from NBC affiliate KCRA showed the red helicopter lying on its side with a smashed cockpit and debris scattered across the road. The aircraft bore a white circle with a red medical cross on its fuselage.

Local resident Brett Berkstresser told KCRA he had been in his backyard when he heard sirens “coming from what seemed to be every direction.”

He described the emergency response as overwhelming, saying, “The sirens was crazy, just the amount of the emergency services.”

