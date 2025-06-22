Iran, on Sunday, in response to US strikes on its nuclear facilities, launched a barrage of missiles into Israel

Iran's latest attack in the Jewish state has left 86 citizens wounded including including two children who were being treated at Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv

Legit.ng reported that President Trump confirmed that US strikes destroyed three Iranian nuclear facilities and Iran warned against grave consequences

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

An attack on Sunday, June 22, confirmed that Iran injured at least 86 Israeli citizens in a furious barrage of missiles launched into the Jewish State after the United States attacked the country's three nuclear sites on Saturday, June 21.

Tension escalated as Iran responded to US strikes by launching major attack in Israel on Sunday. Photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP, Office of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Iran responds to US attacks, launches strike in Israel

The Times of Israel confirmed this development in its publication on Sunday.

The Times of Israel reported that satellite images taken after the American attack, analyzed by The Associated Press, showed damage to the entryways to the Fordo facility, which is dug deep into a mountain, while light gray smoke lingers in the air.

New York Times reported that at least 27 ballistic missiles were launched into the Jewish State in two waves, striking 10 different locations on Sunday morning, Israel's Defense Force confirmed.

According to The Times of Israel and Israel’s health ministry, 86 Israeli citizens were injured in the bombing wave, including two children who were being treated at Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv and a man in his 30s who was moderately wounded from shrapnel.

Iran warned US of grave consequences after Trump ordered attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities. Photo credit: Ron Sachs/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trumps speaks as US strikes hit 3 Iran's nuclear sites

Legit.ng reported that the US attacked happened in three nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan in Iran, and that his country's planes are no longer in Iranian airspace.

Reacting, President Donald Trump on Sunday, in a post on social media platform X, confirmed that Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities were “completely and totally obliterated”.

Iran speaks out as US attacks country

Reacting to the development, Abbas Araqchi, the foreign minister of Iran, has warned that strikes by the United States (US) will have ‘everlasting consequences’.

"In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people."

Read more about Iran vs Israel conflict

Trump to decide US stance on Iran

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the White House earlier announced that US President Donald Trump will decide within the next two weeks whether the United States will become involved in the Israel-Iran conflict.

White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt disclosed this during a press briefing on Thursday, 19 June. The announcement comes as Israel’s Defence Minister reaffirmed that one of the country’s war objectives is the “elimination” of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng