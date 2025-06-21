Israel and Iran war has entered its ninth day, and the former has claimed to have struck the latter's nuclear facilities in Isfahan on Saturday, June 21

Tehran, Iran - The Israeli military has announced that it launched strike of a new round of air strikes on Iran's missile storage and launch sites, as the war between the two countries enters its ninth day. On the other hand, Iran ruled out negotiation with the US while Israel's attacks on its territories continue.

According to France 24, the Israeli military disclosed the development on Saturday, June 21, but the report indicated that there were no hazardous leaks or risk to the people following the attacks on Iran's Isfahan nuclear site.

Israel launched several attacks on Iran

The media quoted a security official as saying that Israel carried out several attacks on Iran, including the Isfahan site. The official said: "Most of the explosive sounds heard in these attacks were related to air defence activity". There was no "leakage of hazardous materials," the official was quoted as saying.

According to Israel Katz, the Defence Minister of Israel, his country's forces killed Quds Force's veteran commander. The force is the overseas arm of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. He was killed when Israel struck an apartment in Iran's Qom. He added that the commander killed was identified as Saeed Izadi, the head of Palestine Corps of the Quds Force.

Major military conflict escalates in the Middle East

Israel and Iran renewed their nuclear war when the former attacked the Iranian nuclear facilities and military sites on Friday morning, June 13, 2025. During the attacks, top Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists were assassinated.

The development has led to fears of a major military conflict in the Middle East, and Tehran promised a "harsh response". The authority also declared the assassination of Mohammad Bagheri and Hossein Salami, the army chief and Revolutionary Guards head, during the Israeli attack on Iran.

The attacks, which happened in the early hours of Friday, June 13, claimed the life of the army chief who has led the country's military since 2016. He was said to be the architect of Iran's ballistic missile programme. Major-General Gholamali Rashid, the commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, also died in the attack.

