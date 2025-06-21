Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly appointed three successors as Israel attacks on his country continue

In a strategic move, the Islamic republic leader was also reported to have suspended all electronic communications and communicate through two of his trusted aides

The development came amid the threat by Israel and US President Donald Trump to assassinate him in the ongoing war between Iran and Israel

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, has reportedly appointed three successors, amid his country's war against the Jewish nation, Israel.

New York Times made the claim in a report, adding that the Islamic leader, now, in most cases, communicates with his commanders through trusted aides. He was said to have suspended all electronic communication so that he would not be found easily, three Iranian official sources reportedly said.

Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameneireportedly appoints successors Photo Credit: Getty Images

Who did Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed as successors

The alleged replacements were said to be from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's chain of military command, should more of his lieutenants die in the war. The officials added that he named three candidates to succeed him if he dies

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has taken several measures to preserve and protect his country since Israel launched series of offensive attacks on Friday, June 13.

Trump expresses confidence that Israel will win

This came days after United States President Donald Trump said that everyone in Tehran, the Iranian capital, should leave the city, adding that Iran is not winning the ongoing war against Israel.

Trump said he had warned the Iranian authorities to sign the nuclear deal, adding that they just decided to go to war, in which they cannot win, stressing that "it was just a waste of human life".

Trump stated that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon". The US president gave the warning amid the renewed attack from Israel on Tehran.

Trump, in a social media post, stated:

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and a waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

Here is Trump's statement:

The Israel-Iran war which started a week ago, was the biggest military assault on the Islamic Republic since its war in 1980s, and the effect on Tehran, the country's capital, has been fierce In just a few day, Israel has intensified its attack on Iran and caused more damage to the country than Saddam Hussein did in his eight years of war against Iran, New York Times reported.

Donald Trump backs Israel against Iran Photo Credit: Getty Images

Isrel reportedly attacks Iran's nuclear site

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel and Iran war has entered its ninth day, and the former has claimed to have struck the latter's nuclear facilities in Isfahan on Saturday, June 21.

Iranian authorities have said that there were no hazardous leaks or risk to the people following the attacks on Iran's Isfahan nuclear site.

Israel Katz, the Defence minister of Israel, said that his country's forces killed Quds Force's veteran commander who headed the Palestinian forces.

